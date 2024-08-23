Allan’s Newsletter
HOW COULD TRUMP, ELON AND RFK Jr BE SO WRONG ABOUT CLIMATE AND COVID?
Aug 23
Allan MacRae
1
THE COVID-19 ILLNESS DIDN'T KILL; GOVERNMENT EXCESSES, LOCKDOWNS, INCOMPETENT TREATMENT AND TOXIC VACCINES KILLED TENS OF MILLIONS.
RANCOURT AND I PUBLISHED SIMILAR CONCLUSIONS SINCE FEB2023. THERE WAS NO REAL PANDEMIC. COVID-19 WAS A GOVERNMENT SCAM FROM THE START!
Aug 22
Allan MacRae
THE COVID-19 ILLNESS DIDN'T KILL; GOVERNMENT EXCESSES, LOCKDOWNS, INCOMPETENT TREATMENT AND TOXIC VACCINES KILLED TENS OF MILLIONS.
Aug 21
Allan MacRae
Canadian doctors pursue answers on pandemic-era unexplained deaths among Alberta children
ALBERTA GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH AUTHRITIES ARE MORE FOCUSED ON PROTECTING CRIMINAL PEDOPHILES THAN THEY ARE ON UNDERSTANDING THE HUGE INCREASE IN TOTAL…
Aug 19
Allan MacRae
~14,000 BRITS ARE VAX-INJURED. MORE LIES - COVID-19 VAX WHITEWASH BY THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT
Based on total England and Wales deaths, I calculated total British Covid-19 vax-caused deaths in 2021 and 2022 of 172,000. That UK death toll would…
Aug 18
Allan MacRae
3
Optional Paid Subscriptions IF I've done it correctly.
I've tried to change to optional paid subscriptions, It is my attempt to allow Comments, which used to be permitted. Some of you have pre-subscribed and…
Aug 17
Allan MacRae
1
Geert is a very intelligent and accomplished profession, and he says the worst is yet to come, and will hit us hard in 2025 - a huge…
Again, I advocate for: government free treatment of the vaxed with “Ivermectin Plus”; Nuremberg 2.0: Military Tribunals, Hangings and Firing Squads for…
Aug 16
Allan MacRae
7
HEY, ARE ALL YOU FEARFUL DUMMIES READY FOR ANOTHER FAKE PANDEMIC?
THINK ABOUT HOW STUPID THE AVERAGE PERSON IS, AND THEN REALIZE THAN HALF OF THEM ARE STUPIDER THAN THAT! - GEORGE CARLIN
Aug 16
Allan MacRae
7
Criminal activity by USA and Canadian Medical Boards - Medical Murder of Millions - We Need Nuremberg 2.0!
Nuremberg 2.0: MIlitary Tribunals, Hangings and Firing Squads. Trillions Wasted on Unjustified Covid-19 Lockdowns; Tens of Millions KIlled and Billions…
Aug 15
Allan MacRae
8
FAMOUS 3 HOUR INTERVIEW: ELON MUSK AND DONALD TRUMP
GOOD INTERVIEW - BUT SEE CORRECTIONS BASED ON MY SCIENTIFIC EXPERTISE: CLIMATE AND COVID-19 ARE GLOBAL SCAMS.
Aug 13
Allan MacRae
2
WATCH THIS SHOCKING 23-MINUTE VIDEO BY DR WILLIAM MAKIS.
I KNOW DR MAKIS - HE IS MY FRIEND, AND A PHYSICIAN OF THE HIGHEST COMPETENCE AND ETHICS. I BELIEVE EVERY WORD HE SAYS IN THIS VIDEO.
Aug 13
Allan MacRae
5
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - BSFreeMD and Dr.William Makis MD (July 2024)
First, Big Pharma mRNA “vaccines” caused your Turbo-Cancers. Now, Pharma is investing heavily in cancer treatments - that’s the new Big Pharma growth…
Aug 11
Allan MacRae
2
