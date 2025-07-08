A belated tribute to my longtime friend Richard S Courtney, certainly one of the most intelligent men I ever knew. When the end was near some months ago, I wrote him a very personal letter.

I am grateful that I was able to help Richard in the latter stages of his illness, by suggesting he try Codeine instead of Morphine for his pain. We both found that Codeine was much more effective for our pain and still enabled mental clarity, unlike Morphine. This worked so well for Richard that he wrote a public Letter-of-Thanks to me and published it on a prominent website.

The good people at wattsupwiththat.com published a strong tribute to Richard and I thank them.

Fare thee well, Richard my friend. Farewell… farewell.