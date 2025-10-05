NOT JUST OUR IDIOT POLITICIANS, WHO ARE UNEDUCATED FOOLS - ALSO ALL OUR SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND EVERY BOSS WHO BOUGHT-INTO THESE CLIMATE AND COVID FRAUDS - ALL GET THEIR DADZ AWARDS - “DUMBER THAN DOG ZHIT!”

I NARROWLY SURVIVED A BOTCHED HEART SURGERY EARLY IN 2025 AND AM STILL STRUGGLING TO GET BACK TO A STATE OF REAL HEALTH. MY FAMILY DOCTOR SAID:

“NOBODY SURVIVES WHAT YOU WENT THROUGH ALLAN - YOU HAVE A SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE - USE IT WELL.”

I HAVE A CHANCE AT ONE MORE WORLD-CLASS ACHIEVEMENT - THIS TIME NOT AS THE ORIGINATOR BUT RATHER AS A SUPPORT MEMBER OF THE TEAM. IF IT WORKS, AND IT SHOULD, IT WILL REVOLUTIONIZE FAMILY MEDICINE, MAKE IT MUCH MORE RAPID, MUCH MORE ACCURATE AND MUCH MORE PROFITABLE.

WISH US LUCK!

THE FOLLOWING ARE ALL WORLD-CLASS ACHIEVEMENTS, AND I HAVE SEVERAL MORE.

THE CLIMATE SCAM

My co-authors and I wrote the following correct observations about the Global Warming (aka “Climate” aka “CAGW”) and Green Energy scams in 2002:

– by Sallie Baliunas (Astrophysicist, Harvard-Smithsonian), Tim Patterson (Paleoclimatologist, Carleton U), Allan MacRae (Professional Engineer, retired, Queen’s U, U of Alberta)

Nothing has changed in the intervening 20+ years since we published our article, except the huge costs of this global-scale fraud:

° - tens of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources have been squandered on “wasteful, inefficient” green energy scams;

° - hundreds of millions of lives have been wasted, especially in the “developing world”, by denying them access to fossil fuel energy;

° - most of our leaders, who are scientifically uneducated, have adopted the “Global Warming” and “Net Zero” falsehoods;

° - the same Climate fraudsters are now attacking our food supplies, again to allegedly fight fictitious Global Warming.

There never was any scientific or technical support for the Global Warming and Green Energy scams - it's always been a false propaganda campaign concocted by extremists for their own financial and political gain.

Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:

PREVIOUSLY POSTED by ALLAN MACRAE ON MAY 16, 2024

One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:



"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."

Thomas Sowell is correct. Temperature goes up first and CO2 follows. True in the ice core record with a lag of ~~800 years, and true in the modern record with a lag of ~nine months.

Proof: MacRae icecap.us 2008, Humlum er al Science 2013, Kuo et al Nature 1990. Reference: THE CLIMATE SCAM: Fifty Years of False Fears (The Cull Trilogy Book 2);

This incontrovertible reality has been known and well-publicized since my Jan2008 paper, published on icecap.us

Humlum et al independently published a similar observation in Science in 2013. Kuo et al made a similar observation in Nature in 1990. The remarkable corruption of the climate scammers has been to suppress and vilify this vital information for more than three decades.

Our politicians have been willfully obtuse on this subject, probably because they have been well-bribed to go along with the climate/global warming scam. They have squandered trillions of dollars of scarce global resources, and destroyed the lives of hundreds of millions, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa, by denying them access to cheap, abundant fossil fuel energy. Their malfeasance constitutes crimes against humanity, worthy of life imprisonment.

I PUBLISHED ON 21MAR2020 THAT THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS WOULD BE EXTREMELY COSTLY AND INEFFECTIVE AND WOULD DESTROY MANY SMALL BUSINESSES AND THEIR OWNERS. THIS IS NOW KNOWN TO BE CORRECT.

DID ANY OF THESE WEALTHY MEN PUBLICLY OPPOSE THE COSTLY AND INEFFECTIVE COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS?

IN FEB 2021 ALBERTA AUTHORITIES BANNED IVERMECTIN, WHICH SAFELY DESTROYS COVID-19, IN ORDER TO PUSH THE COSTLY, TOXIC VACCINES.



THE DEATH TOLL IN THE USA AND CANADA CAUSED BY THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES” NOW TOTALS MORE THAN WE LOST IN ALL OUR WARS, FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC, DATING BACK TO THE 1500’S.

There is now strong evidence that this this was NO accident - this was deliberate medical murder for profit.

DID ANY OF THESE WEALTHY MEN PUBLICLY OPPOSE THE DEPLOYMENT OF THE (TOXIC) COVID-19 “VACCINES” BEFORE THEY WERE DEPLOYED?

AFTER DEPLOYMENT?

HOW MANY OF THESE WEALTHY MEN COMPELLED THEIR EMPLOYEES TO TAKE THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES” AS A CONDITION OF RETAINING THEIR EMPLOYMENT?

HOW MANY OF THESE WEALTHY MEN HAVE APOLOGIZED FOR THEIR INCOMPETENCE AND COMPENSATED THEIR EMPLOYEES FOR THE WIDESPREAD DEATHS AND INJURIES CAUSED BY THE COVID-19 “VACCINES”?