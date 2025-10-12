For more than a decade, leftist extremists have used false environmental scares to limit Canada’s most significant industry - the oil exploration and production business.

The 50-year-old utterly false “global warming” fraud has been the leftists’ primary argument, followed by lesser scares like marine pollution, etc. Until we move to nuclear sources of energy, none of the greens’ arguments have any merit.

The typical loony lefty has no idea how dependent we are on fossil fuel energy, which has long comprised ~85% of global primary energy. Without fossil fuels, we would freeze and starve to death within weeks.

Meantime, the BC Premier opposes the new oil pipeline because he is technically and economically ignorant in the extreme - an energy imbecile.

So how does Alberta persuade these ignorant politicians to act in their own best interests, and those of their foolish lefty citizens? They all think they can live without fossil fuels, and they cannot.

I had a discussion years ago with a pipeline expert who had an interesting proposal. He said that at any time, oil pipelines have a required maintenance schedule of future work. Just declare the shutdown of a major pipeline to Vancouver for a few weeks for “important safety work”. In no time, fuel shortages will be so acute that all BC will slam to a stop, and the BC government will suddenly become the new strong supporter of one or more new pipelines.

A similar approach could be used to persuade the energy imbeciles of Quebec.

For many decades, the primary financial support of all of Canada has been the energy industries of Alberta, and to a lesser degree its neighboring provinces. The subsidies paid by Alberta since 1961 to the rest of Canada total ~1 trillion dollars.

These huge “transfer payments” were intended to be a “hand up”, to enable ”have-not” provinces to build their economies, but were quickly mutated into a “hand out” to enable these provinces to become lazy and slovenly, to deliberately allow their economies to underperform and become “coastal parasites” reliant upon Alberta’s overly generous wealth.

The leftist media further justified their parasitic conduct by depicting Albertans as rural hicks, when in fact our citizens are the most highly educated in Canada.

The Canadian economy would perform much better if Alberta’s excessive subsidies were curtailed and the “coastal parasites” were encouraged to improve their performance.

Alberta to lead proposal for a new pipeline project to the northwest coast of B.C.

Story by Cindy Tran, Edmonton Journal, Oct2025

https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/alberta-to-lead-proposal-for-a-new-pipeline-project-to-the-northwest-coast-of-b-c

(excerpt)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces plans in Calgary on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, to submit an application to the federal government for a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia.

Alberta plans to develop and submit an application to the federal government’s Major Projects Office for its desired pipeline project to the northwest coast of B.C.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Premier Danielle Smith announced the province will be acting as a proponent for a “technical advisory team” led by three pipeline companies — Enbridge, South Bow and Trans Mountain — that wouldn’t necessarily be investors if the project proceeds.

“It is my hope with Alberta as the proponent, that we will see this pipeline project on the next list of nation building projects announced by the federal government come Grey Cup in November,” Smith said.

The province will be providing $14 million to fund the proposal of the 42-inch bitumen pipeline that would go to the northwest coast of British Columbia and move up to one million barrels a day. There is currently no specific route mapped out.

The advisory group is tasked with the early planning, technical assessment and application for the pipeline proposal.