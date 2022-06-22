Why subscribe?

There never was any truth to the Covid and Climate scams., which were promoted by scoundrels and believed by imbeciles - wolves stampeding the sheep.



My published denunciations of these scams were among the earliest & most accurate.

Tens of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources and hundreds of millions of lives have been squandered by these political frauds that never had any basis in scientific fact.



COVID & CLIMATE CHRONICLES - THE BIG CULL

I called the Covid-19 Lockdowns and Vaccines scams in Feb2020 and published on 21Mar2020, We called the Climate and Green Energy scams in 2002. All Correct!

See CorrectPredictions.ca for an accurate record of years of political fraud.

