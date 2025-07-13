The Trump admin just hired 3 outspoken climate contrarians. Scientists are worried what comes next

Trump administration hires 3 outspoken climate contrarians for Department of Energy | CNN

The Trump administration has hired three prominent researchers who over the course of their careers have questioned and even rejected the scientific consensus on human-caused climate change. Each were given positions in the Energy Department, which is led by Secretary Chris Wright, a former oil and gas fracking executive.

The researchers are John Christy and Roy Spencer, both of whom are research scientists at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and Steven E. Koonin of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

My Comment:

I have been friends with John Christy and Roy Spencer of UAH for decades and they are highly competent scientists who have consistently opposed the “climate scam.

Regards, Allan MacRae in Calgary

The Climate scam was a Crime Against Humanity, a war against scientific reason and technical competence that cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives, the latter in sub-Saharan Africa.

My co-authors and I wrote the following correct observations about the Global Warming (aka “Climate” aka “CAGW”) and Green Energy scams in 2002:

1. “Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”

2. “The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”



Nothing has changed in the intervening 20+ years since we published our paper, except the huge costs of this global-scale fraud:

tens of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources have been squandered on “wasteful, inefficient” green energy scams;

hundreds of millions of lives have been wasted, especially in the “developing world”, by denying them access to fossil fuel energy;

most of our leaders, who are scientifically uneducated, have adopted the “Global Warming” and “Net Zero” falsehoods;

the same Climate fraudsters are now attacking our food supplies, again to allegedly fight fictitious Global Warming.

There never was any scientific or technical support for the Global Warming and Green Energy scams - it's always been a false propaganda campaign concocted by extremists to harm our economies and promote their totalitarian agenda.