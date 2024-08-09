I received a questionaire from the United Conservative Party of Alberta today.

The Survey included these questions and my replies:

Performance of Premier Danielle Smith: Fair

[To date Danielle has talked a good fight but has done nothing of value.]

Performance of the Alberta UCP: Fair

[The UCP still peddles the old Marxist Covid and Climate Scams - imbeciles!]

Performance of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Very Poor.

[Justin is a pedophile Marxist bitch who is deliberately destroying the country.]

Performance of NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi: Very Poor.

{Nensi is another uber-childish Marxist bitch - a wannabe Justine Pedeau.]

Which Party will you vote for in the next election? UCP

[The UCP is the lesser evil;, policy imbeciles but not as destructive as the woke NDP.}

Do you have any Comments? Danielle Smith: You'll never be any good until you resolve the two great frauds of our Age - the Climate and Covid Scams.

[As long as the UCP panders to these two costly, deadly Marxist scams, it is litle more than NDP-lite. Both these global scams have been proven to be false propaganda by the top scholars on the planet. There are two groups who support these scams: the scoundels who invented these lies, and the imbeciles who repeat them.]

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

PROOFS:

THE CULL TRILOGY – by Allan Malcolm MacRae

"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."

1. MURDER OF MULTITUDES

Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CHR2Z38J

2. THE CLIMATE SCAM

Fifty Years of False Fears

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CK1ZZY7T

3. THE CORRUPTION OF OUR INSTITUTIONS

The New Dark Age

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CLVVW54G

SUPPORTING EVIDENCE:

OPEN LETTER ON ENERGY AND CLIMATE TO ALBERTA PREMIER DANIELLE SMITH AND ALL ENERGY-IDIOT ALBERTA MLA's

I added ~one trillion dollars to the Alberta and Canadian economies; Idiot politicians wasted that trillion and destroyed growth. Idiot politicians think they know better - THEY DON'T!

EVER SEE MORE THAN A TRILLION $$$ ?

FOLLOWING ARE REDACTED COPIES OF THE ORIGINAL HISTORIC DOCUMENTS THAT I WROTE TO TURNAROUND THE ALBERTA OILSANDS AND INJECT MORE THAN A TRILLION DOLLARS INTO THE CANADIAN ECONOMY

THIS TREATISE IS ABOUT DONALD TRUMP’S SUCCESSES AND HIS GREATEST FAILURES AS POTUS #45

IF TRUMP WANTS TO BE A TRULY GREAT PRESIDENT, HE WILL HAVE TO ADDRESS AND RESOLVE HIS TWO GREATEST FAILURES: CLIMATE AND COVID.

ALBERTA - “STRATEGIES FOR PROSPERITY, SELF-SUFFICIENCY AND DIVERSIFICATION”

I WROTE THIS IN 2019. I REVITALIZED THE ALBERTA AND CANADIAN ECONOMIES IN THE 1980s and 1990s, ADDING MORE THAN A TRILLION DOLLARS TO THE ECONOMY. TIME TO DO IT AGAIN!

”THE LEFT LIES ABOUT EVERYTHING!”

The Lies of the Left extend to almost every part of Canadian and American life.

WHO IS THE WORSE LEADER - JOE BIDEN IN THE USA OR JUSTIN PEDEAU IN CANADA?

Both the USA and Canada have suffered enormous damage due to the woke-imbecile criminal regimes of Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau.

NENSHI WAS A DISASTER FOR CALGARY, AND WILL BE A DISASTER FOR ALBERTA.

PROBLEM: The PROVED FALSE Covid and Climate Policies have been embraced by ALL Alberta MLA's of ALL Parties - DADZ Awards all around! {DADZ - Dumb As Dog Zhit!}