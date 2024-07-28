For years, I have published this correct observation:

”THE LEFT LIES ABOUT EVERYTHING!”

In my areas of expertise, which were Energy and Climate, and now extend to the Covid-19 Lockdowns and toxic “Vaccines”, the Left keeps repeating the same lies over and over, because they understand that most people do not understand the Scientific Method, and can be programmed by constant repetition of the same falsehoods.

The Lies of the Left extend to almost every part of Canadian and American life:

Our Justice system is utterly trashed by dirty Cops, Prosecutors, Judges, Justices and Justice Department Officials. Government officials immediatly look for their “best lie” to explain any failure - look to the Trump Butler Incident for the latest examples.

The Native Schools Graves narrative was a scam concocted in Ottawa - NO graves have been found near the schools because all these kids, who died from illness, not abuse, were buried at their home reserves. That did not stop Ottawa from awarding a multi-billion-dollar settlement to the natives, with ~half of that money being skimmed off by Otttawa insiders through the “pro-bono” law firms that represented the natives.

In the Mazeppa Sour Gas Incident, when I caused that project to be shut down weeks before a major sour gas leak that could have killed half the inhabitants of the City of Calgary, the Alberta Energy Regulator claimed they were fully aware of the great danger. In fact, they clearly were NOT!

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary