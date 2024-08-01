TODAY I EMAILED COPIES OF THESE FOUR HISTORIC DOCUMENTS TO ALBERTA PREMIER DANIELLE SMITH AND SELECTED CABINET MINISTERS, SUGGESTING THAT THEY SHOULD READ THESE DOCUMENTS, TRY TO UNDERSTAND THEM AND EMULATE THEM. WE CAN RE-CREATE OUR FORMER PROSPERITY IN ALBERTA.

WE JUST HAVE TO FOLLOW TRUE SCIENCE, NOT LEFTIST POLITICAL FICTION.

Allan MacRae 15Mar2024

When I was about 40, I initiated and proposed policies that were successfully implemented that revitalized the Canadian Oil sands industry. The result was over one trillion dollars in benefits to the Canadian and Alberta economies. These policies included new Tax terms, new Crown Royalty terms, and production increases that reduced operating costs from $18 to $12 per barrel. I included these changes in a Strategic Plan that was successfully implemented, 500,000 jobs were created across the country, Canada became the 4th largest oil producer in the world, and had the strongest economy of the G8 countries.



For the record:

I led all the above initiatives that revitalized the Canadian economy, and had strong support from the following colleagues - together we changed Canada and had a greater positive impact on the country that all other living Canadians:

Class 28 Tax Treatment (100% CCA Rate for Major Oil Sands Expansions)

Written 1985.

Helder Mendes (Canadian Oxy), Dr David Devenny (Gulf), Tom Irwin (Canadian Oxy), Glenn Russel (Gulf)

Opportunities for Additional Production (Low-Cost Increased Production (Reduced Unit Operating costs from $18 to $12 Per Barrel of SCO)

Written 1985.

Dr David Devenny (Gulf), Carl Stephenson (Esso)

New Royalties Agreement for Alberta Oil Sands

Written 1988.

Charles Mikkelborg (CanadianOxy), Gordon Willmon (Esso)

I wrote the Strategic Plan that tied all these initiatives together, which was adopted and successfully implemented.

Written 1990.

The successful implementation of these plans was largely accomplished by our highly-skilled Management and Workforce at the Syncrude Canada Fort McMurray operation. They successfully managed the increase in production from 40 MMBbl/year pre-Expansion to ~73 MMBbl/year and held the line on total Operating and Capital costs, thus reducing Unit Operating Costs from ~$18 to ~$12 per barrel of SCO.

- An Outstanding Achievement!

The Politicians who were key to this outstanding economic success were:

- Premier Ralph Klein of Alberta, who implemented my Royalty Agreement;

- Anne McLellan, Federal Minister of Natural Resources in the Jean Chretien Cabinet, who implemented a revised 100% CCA rate for oilsands developments, which was extended from my Class 28 to include in-situ oil sands projects such as SAGD.

To my knowledge, that was the last time any Canadian politician made a significant positive contribution to the wealth and well-being of Canadians.

For proof, see:

https://energy-experts-international.com/

EPILOGUE

All of my positive oil sands policies were since destroyed by ignorant politicians. Canada is still the #4 oil producer in the world, but major growth has stopped, downtown Calgary is empty and our educated kids have to travel elsewhere to get good jobs.

The greatest harm was done by Premier Ed Stelmach, who trashed my Crown Royalty deal by implementing a sliding-scale Royalty that increased with oil price, to allegedly get Alberta’s “Fair Share” of oil sand revenues. I advised the Alberta board of inquiry that this would inevitably increase Net Profit Royalties from 25% to 40% with oil price inflation, and was ignored - they had already made up their minds and the board of inquiry was a sham.

The reality was that before this Royalty change, all levels of government received ~50% of total oil sands profits from Royalties, Taxes etc. while contributing NOTHING to the cost of these multi-billion dollar projects. The old Royalty deal was fair; the new Royalty deal was government extortion. The government wasted every penny of the extra billions on their idiot green energy projects, subsidizies to Eastern Canada to not work, etc. My friends at DeutscheBank publsihed an article about this betrayal of oil sands investors, entitled “The Bolivarian Republic of Alberta”. Look up Venezuela if you want to understand this scating comment on the betrayal of investors.

In the 1990’s I published articles in major Alberta newspapers strongly advising against the move to energy deregulation, which could only increase electricity costs. Since then, electricity costs have needlessly increased ~tenfold and grid reliability has seriously declined.

In 2002 my eminent co-authors Dr Sallie Baliunas (Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysicist), Dr Tim Patterson (Carleton U Paleoclimatologist) and I published strong advice that there was no real Global Warming (Climate) crisis and that Green Energy would be a costly debacle. All our statements have proved 100% correct. Globally, trillions of dollars have been wasted, and many millions of lives have been squandered through cruel denial of cheap, reliable, abundant fossil fuels.

These are the disastrous results when ignorant politicians who are climate-and-energy imbeciles set energy policy. The cost to Alberta totals many billions of dollars squandered and many thousands of jobs lost.

FOLLOWING ARE REDACTED COPIES OF THE ORIGINAL HISTORIC DOCUMENTS THAT I WROTE TO TURNAROUND THE ALBERTA OILSANDS AND INJECT MORE THAN A TRILLION DOLLARS INTO THE CANADIAN ECONOMY



CLASS 28 TAX - 100% CCA RATE 1985

OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION 1985

NEW CROWN ROYALTIES