Who is the worse Leader - Joe Biden in the USA or Justin Pedeau in Canada?



It has been obvious for years that intellectually, "Joe Biden has fallen and he can't get up!"

It has also been obvious for years that Joe and his Biden "crime family" have been influence peddlers for years, and belong in jail.

Whoever is running the USA, and it's clearly NOT Joe, has done enormous harm to the country and it will take years, even decades, to fully recover.

In recent years, the USA government has been fomenting a highly destructive "proxy war" with Russia through Ukraine. If not for the direct interference and funding from America and others, the Ukraine war would have been settled years ago, Ukraine would not have been destroyed, and 500,000 young Ukrainians and 40,000 young Russians would not have been killed in this needless conflict. Recent USA foreign policy is like bad children throwing sand.

Justin Pedeau is the most openly corrupt Prime Minister in Canadian history.

He has stolen enormous sums from the public purse with apparent impunity. There is ample evidence that he is mentally retarded: He admits he cannot do kindergarten math, and he demonstrates the intellect of a spoiled, narcissistic and very underdeveloped child. His half-brother Kyle Kemper says he is being blackmailed, and Kemper is highly competent.

So who is really running Canada? Best guess is the World Economic Forum and it's lunatic leader Klaus Schwab, who claims he controls half of the Canadian Cabinet.

Justin Pedeau and his ragtag collection of woke radicals have done enormous harm to the country and it will take years, even decades, to fully recover.

Another similarity: Both the Joe Biden and Justin Pedeau crime families have close links to pedophilia:

Hunter's reputation is fully sullied and well-documented.

Justin Pedeau's is outlined here:

[Published elsewhere - I have not verified this from court records but believe it is all true.]

PEDOGATE: JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S BEST FRIEND JAILED FOR CHILD-PORN CHARGES

BY STILLNESS IN THE STORM, August 8th, 2018

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/08/20/pedogate-justin-trudeaus-friend-jailed-for-child-porn-charges/19/33/01/65237/news/conspiracy/stillness-in-the-storm/

[excerpt]

"Christopher Charles Ingvaldson, 42, a long-term close friend of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, has been found guilty of child pornography charges after being caught directing an international pedophile ring.

Ingvaldson entered guilty pleas in B.C. Provincial Court in Vancouver to accessing child pornography and possession of child porn. He was also initially charged with two counts of importing or distributing child pornography.

At the time he was charged, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 11 members of the pedophile ring in three countries – Canada, Australia and the U.K. – had also been arrested in their respective countries.

Justin Trudeau and Ingvaldson have been closely linked since their days as room-mates at college, and after completing their teaching degrees they were both accepted to teach at West Point Grey Academy, an elite Vancouver private boarding school.

Both Ingvaldson and Trudeau were asked to leave West Point Grey Academy partway through their first teaching year."

Shocking Video: Justin Trudeau’s Pedophile Connections.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI2AMv9cV-A

REPORT SAYS STUDENT OF TRUDEAU SIGNED $2 MILLION NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

https://capforcanada.com/report-says-student-of-trudeau-signed-2-million-non-disclosure-agreement/

June 20, 2022

[excerpt]

"According to InfoWars, a student at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver B.C. signed a $2.25 million dollar non-disclosure agreement to cover up a scandal involving current PM Justin Trudeau. As reported in January 2022, the intent was to bury details of a relationship Mr. Trudeau had with a student while employed as a teacher at the academy in 1999-2000.

“Terms of the agreement prevent both accused, Justin Trudeau, and the accuser from acknowledging any aspect of the relationship without triggering a 6 to 7 figure liquidated damage clause.”

According to InfoWars, penalties begin at $500,000 dollars and scale up depending on magnitude of the breach. As stated in the reported, the “accuser is much younger than originally thought.”

The age of sexual consent is consistent across Canada, and does not vary between provinces. 16 years is the minimum age that a person can legally consent to participate in sexual acts."

Birds of a feather...

Consider that this information has been in the public domain for decades, but not a peep from the "bought" mainstream media - who are reliant for their survival on the $600 million grant given them by Justin Pedeau.

I wrote in my book "The Corruption of Our Institutions - The New Dark Age" that there was evidence that our provincial government was infiltrated by child abusers and child traffickers - specifically in Alberta Justice and Alberta Child and Family Services. The highly ethical and competent Dr William Makis has recently exposed open tolerance for pedophile physicians within The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons.

I believe this child abuse was exacerbated during the disastrous NDP government of Rachel Notley - the Alberta NDP, which is part of the federal NDP, is covertly anti-family, a core part of their Marxist doctrine. When he was Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney did little to clean out this infiltration. He left much of the NDP-appointed Alberta Health management in place, who then killed 15,000 Albertans and injured many more with their toxic "vaccines" during the Covid-19 scamdemic. That carnage continues... it is far from over.

Both the USA and Canada have suffered enormous damage due to the woke-imbecile criminal regimes of Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau. It will take decades of truly competent governments just to undo the damage, and get us back on track.

Unfortunately, I do not see any prospective leaders among the mainstream in either country who has the intellect to do the job - most are hopelessly corrupted by their thoughtless adherence to the Climate and the Covid scams - obvious frauds that are supported by scoundrels, who know they are lying, and imbeciles, who believe them.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary