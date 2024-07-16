ALLAN MACRAE JUL 16, 2024

NEAR-MISS! Donald J. Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The bullet grazed his ear. Trump defiantly raised his fist, and shouted "Fight! Fight! Fight!

Trump is a man of obvious courage, undaunted by a near-miss assassination attempt, His message to America, which he understood might have been his last, was "Fight!"

The Democrats and mass media have vilified Trump for years and are directly responsible for this shooting incident, in which one spectator was killed and two more were critically injured.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

This treatise is about Donald Trump’s successes and his greatest failures as POTUS #45.

First, this treatise is not for the multitudes of woke leftists who have been programmed to detest Trump. They are all proven simpletons with no critical thinking skills, who are manipulated at will by the mainstream media.

Trump was very good for the economy, re-patriating manufacturing that had moved overseas. He instituted the 100% tax-deduction of Capital Expenses for manufacturing, which was highly sensible.

I had previously proposed this measure (called “100% CCA Rate”) for Canadian manufacturing,, but the imbeciles in Ottawa only agreed to 50%. Even when Trump later introduced the equivalent 100% CCA Rate in the USA, our Ottawa idiots did not move to match it. Canada was immediately made uncompetitive with the USA for all foreign manufacturing firms relocating to North America.

There are many other examples of Trump’s strong economic policies and their benefits to the USA.

On the negative side, Trump had two major failures:



Trump brought my friend Dr Will Happer of Princeton into the White House for one year, but then failed to make use of his expertise to debunk the 100% fraudulent Climate and Green Energy Scam. The Climate Scam continues to waste trillions of dollars of scarce global resources every year, and causes enormous suffering to populations denied cheap, abundant, reliable fossil fuel energy. BIG FAIL!

In the first days of the Covid-19 scamdemic, Trump consulted competent physicians and scientists like Dr Scott Atlas and Dr Paul Alexander, but then the ignored them. Trump was totally suckered by Dr Anthony Fauci on the Covid-19 scam, and fell for the Lockdowns and “Vaccines” frauds. The Lockdowns were costly and ineffective, destroying countless small businesses and doing great harm to society, especially to children. The Covid-19 “Vaccines” proved to be ineffective and highly toxic, and have now killed ~1.6 million Americans and vax-injured tens of millions more.

Trump is still too proud to admit how badly he was duped by Fauci, and that pride is costing even more money and lives to this day. HUGE FAIL!

CLIMATE AND COVID ARE THE TWO GREAT FRAUDS OF OUR AGE, INTENDED TO CAUSE GREAT HARM TO SOCIETY, TO DRIVE US INTO POVERTY AND DICTATORSHIP.

IF TRUMP WANTS TO BE A TRULY GREAT PRESIDENT, HE WILL HAVE TO ADDRESS THESE TWO GREAT FRAUDS AND RESOLVE HIS TWO GREATEST FAILURES.

ADDENDA

WHAT SHOULD TRUMP’S GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS BE?

ENDING THE UKRAINE WAR

A PHONE CALL TO PUTIN WOULD END THE UKRAINE PROXY WAR.

A NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY POLICY

ESTABLISH A NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY POLICY INCORPORATING COAL, NATURAL GAS, HYDRO, SHALE FRACKING AND THE OIL SANDS TO ENSURE STABILITY OF SUPPLY AND STABLE, ECONOMICAL LONG TERM PRICING. THE USA IS THE LARGEST OIL PRODUCER IN THE WORLD; CANADA IS #4. BOTH COUNTRIES HAVE HUGE RESERVES OF COAL AND NATURAL GAS.



MUCH-NEEEDED OIL AND GAS PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN BLOCKED FOR DECADES BY CRIMINAL GREENS WILL BE BUILT, INCLUDING:

- THE KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE TAKING CANADIAN CRUDE TO HOUSTON REFINERIES;

- THE OIL PIPELINE TO TAKE CANADIAN OIL EAST TO REFINERIES IN MONTREAL, LEVIS, QUEBEC AND ST JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK;

- NATURAL GAS PIPELINES TO THE USA NORTHEAST.

EXPENSIVE, UNRELIABLE, INTERMITTENT POWER GENERATION WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE GRID. ENERGY SECURITY REQUIRES A COMPETENT POLICY TO PROVIDE CHEAP, ABUNDANT RELIABLE ENERGY. TARGET ELECTIRICITY PRICES OF ~6 CENTS/KWh, FULLY DELIVERED, ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF CURRENT HIGHLY-INFLATED RATES.

A NORTH AMERICAN WATER POLICY

THE USA SOUTHWEST IS CHRONICALLY WATER-SHORT AND CANADA HAS THE WORLD’S LARGEST SUPPLIES OF FRESH WATER. ESTABLISH AN ENVIRONMENTALLY- RESPONSIBLE WATER-SHARING PROGRAM WHEREIN CANADA SELLS FRESH WATER TO THE USA, INSTEAD OF WASTING IT NOW AS IT FLOWS INTO THE SEA.

REVITALIZE THE NORTH AMERICAN DEFENSE PACT

CANADA WILL CONTRIBUTE ITS FAIR SHARE TO NORTH AMERICAN DEFENSE.

BOTH COUNTRIES WILL AGREE TO NO LONGER INTERVENE IN FOREIGN WARS.

A NORTH AMERICAN IMMIGRATION POLICY

BOTH COUNTRIES WILL AGREE TO FOLLOW A RATIONAL, PLANNED IMMIGRATION POLICY AND TO RETURN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO THEIR COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN.

A NORTH AMERICAN FOOD PROGRAM

BOTH COUNTRIES WILL AGREE TO FAIR FOOD SHARING IN TIMES OF SHORTAGES.