FAMOUS 3 HOUR INTERVIEW: ELON MUSK AND DONALD TRUMP

OK, BUT SEE CORRECTIONS BASED ON MY SCIENTIFIC EXPERTISE:

CLIMATE CHANGE (AKA GLOBAL WARMING) IS NOT A PROBLEM. IT IS A 50-YEAR FRAUD CONCOCTED BY SCOUNDRELS AND BELIEVED IN BY IMBECILES. INCREASING ATMOSPHERIC CO2 WILL NEVER BE DANGEROUS; IN FACT IS IS ESSENTIAL FOR THE CONTINUED SURVIVAL OF TERRESTRIAL LIFE ON EARTH.

COVID WAS A GLOBAL SCAM - BOTH THE COSTLY LOCKDOWNS AND THE TOXIC VACCINES WERE DEADLY FRAUDS THAT SQUANDERED TRILLIONS AND KILLED TENS OF MILLIONS WORLDWIDE, AND THAT CARNAGE IS FAR FROM OVER.

PHOTO: THIS IS WHAT TRUE COURAGE UNDER FIRE LOOKS LIKE.

FOLLOWING ARE REDACTED COPIES OF THE ORIGINAL HISTORIC DOCUMENTS THAT I WROTE TO TURNAROUND THE ALBERTA OILSANDS AND INJECT MORE THAN A TRILLION DOLLARS INTO THE CANADIAN ECONOMY

Allan MacRae Aug 01, 2024

[excerpts]

TODAY I EMAILED COPIES OF THESE FOUR HISTORIC DOCUMENTS TO ALBERTA PREMIER DANIELLE SMITH AND SELECTED CABINET MINISTERS, SUGGESTING THAT THEY SHOULD READ THESE DOCUMENTS, TRY TO UNDERSTAND THEM AND EMULATE THEM. WE CAN RE-CREATE OUR FORMER PROSPERITY IN ALBERTA.

WE JUST HAVE TO FOLLOW TRUE SCIENCE, NOT LEFTIST POLITICAL FICTION.

When I was about 40, I initiated and proposed policies that were successfully implemented that revitalized the Canadian oil sands industry. The result was over one trillion dollars in benefits to the Canadian and Alberta economies. These policies included new Tax terms, new Crown Royalty terms, and production increases that reduced operating costs from $18 to $12 per barrel. I included these changes in a Strategic Plan that was successfully implemented, 500,000 jobs were created, Canada became the world’s 4th largest oil producer, and for decades had the strongest economy of the G8 countries.

[end of excerpt]

No living Canadian politician has come close to matching these accomplishments - and that includes all their friends and all their friends…

If any of you politicians think you know better than I do, let’s see:

- your scientific track record on major issues of global importance;

- your list of real accomplishments that actually benefitted people.

I didn’t think so…

The majority of people are uneducated in the Scientific Method - they think that anything they hear several times must be true. That is Propaganda, not Science.

Global Warming is a pack of lies; the prattling of scoundrels and imbeciles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allan MacRae, B.A.Sc.(Eng.) Queens U , M.Eng.(U of Alberta)

In 2002 my eminent co-authors Dr Sallie Baliunas (Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysicist), Dr Tim Patterson (Carleton U Paleoclimatologist) and I published strong advice that there was no real Global Warming (Climate) crisis and that Green Energy would be a costly debacle. All our statements have proved 100% correct. Globally, trillions of dollars have been wasted, and many millions of lives have been squandered through denial of cheap, reliable, abundant fossil fuels.

I am world-class in my field - energy and climate. When I was ~40, I initiated ideas that were adopted that injected more than one trillion dollars into the Canadian economy. Canada is only one-tenth the size of the USA. so one trillion is highly significant.

Those ideas revitalized the Alberta oil sands and made Canada the #4 oil producer in the world. I am #2 in terms of supplying low-cost, reliable energy to the USA. The guy who invented fracking of oily shales is #1.

In 2016 as an uninvolved citizen, I caused the shut down the Mazeppa sour gas project , a few weeks or months before a probable sour gas leak that could have killed half the population of Calgary - about 600,000 people at that time. Calgary did not dodge a bullet - we dodged a nuke.

I called the Covid-19 Lockdown scam on 21Mar2020, based on reliable data. Six months later, world experts published their ~identical Great Barrigton Declaration.

I advised the Alberta government and others on 8Jan2021 to NOT deploy the Covid-19 "vaccines", based on the all-wrong high-risk/low-reward equation. Nobody listened. Now, 20+ million dead people killed by the toxic Covid-19 injections all agree with me.