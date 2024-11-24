MAJOR SURGERY IN A FEW WEEKS

One week ago I received some surprising news - I need emergency major surgery that will probably happen before year-end, Not the Christmas present I was hoping for….

Probability of success is good - about 95%. If successful, I will be a candidate for a kidney transplant - I’ve been on dialysis for more than a year, and it is very time-consuming and limiting in terms of travel. Realistically, give my advanced age, my chances of being selected for a kidney transplant are slim, unless someone volunteers to be a donor.

Aye, there’s the rub! I am certain that the Covid-19 vaccines were deadly toxic and have killed tens of millions and vaxx-injured billions more. The Excess Deaths analysis by Denis Rancourt and me makes this conclusion incontrovertible, ~100% correct!

I therefore conclude that the blood supply for transfusions is contaminated with the injected spike protein, and most transplant kidneys obtained from cadavers are similarly contaminated. No blood transfusions and an unvaxxed kidney donor seem to be the only safe solutions.

Then there is the moral decision: Should someone my age even consider accepting a kidney donated from a typically-younger organ donor? Optimistically, I have a decade left, whereas my donor will probably have several decades. Is it sensible and is it honorable for me to accept a a donated kidney? Hmmmm…

One more key input to my decisions: I have two older children in their 40’s who are doing well, one grand-child and also a 16-year-old who still needs my guidance. I’d like to stay around a bit longer for them.

I am reasonably satisfied with my life and my accomplishments. My achievements on Energy, Climate and Covid are world-class. Our turnaround of the Alberta oilsands hugely benefitted Alberta and Canada, and that inflow of trillions of dollars will continue for many decades. My early (2002+) disproofs of the Climate and Green Energy scams were largely ignored, but will ultimately prevail.

My 2016 shut-down of the Mazeppa Sour Gas Project probably saved up to 600,000 Calgary lives. Recent information showed that the sour gas pipelines were already corroded and “pin-holing”, and a major burst was imminent.

I took significant personal security precautions for two years, but relaxed after that. The first two years were somewhat stressful, but later I was able to enjoy the achievement - which felt pretty good!

Sadly, my confidential informant spiraled down out of fear of retaliation from the foreign thugs who owned the project, and he died of alcoholism - the only casualty of this criminal debacle.

My greatest disappointment involved my correct calls on the Covid-19 Lockdowns and “Vaccines” frauds. Tens of trillions of dollars have been squandered, and tens of millions of innocents have been needlessly killed - all medical murder! However, I tried my best, and was fighting billions of dollars of false propaganda by governments and their “bought” media around the world. I and the few others like me who fought this huge global scam were drowned out - we had no chance of being heard.

I am at peace with the 40-50 million Covid-19 vaxx-murdered, and the billions of vaxx-injured. We could not have been more correct in our scientific predictions and our very accurate warnings, and we could not have tried harder to save them.

Blessings to all of you and your families!

Yours aye, Allan MacRae of the Clan MacRae, Calgary

Eilean Donan Castle, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Seat of the Clan MacRae since 1511

A RETROSPECTIVE

Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc.(Eng.) Queen’s U, M.Eng. U of Alberta

https://energy-experts-international.com

Conducted business at a senior level on six of the world’s seven continents. Senior management of billion-dollar enterprises in Canada, Argentina, Kazakstan, and Egypt.

Recommended AGAINST the Covid-19 lockdowns on 21March2020, in a post essentially identical to the Great Barrington Declaration, published 6 months later by the world’s top experts. If heeded, my early recommendation would have saved trillions of dollars and millions of lives.

Highlighted the significant risks of the experimental Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 mRNA injections and the high risk-low reward of these injections to under-65’s and especially to very-low-risk groups including schoolchildren, in an email to all Alberta MLA’s sent on 8January2021. If heeded, my early recommendation would have saved tens of trillions of dollars and tens of millions of lives.

Safeguarded up to 600,000 Calgarians from probable death by intervening to shut down the dangerously-run Mazeppa sour gas project; MacRae was honored by the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Wrote the competent Energy Policy for the Wild Rose Party, rejecting the destructive Stelmach Royalty changes. The Stelmach Royalty changes destroyed my well-functioning Strategy for the growth of the Alberta oils sands, destroyed the strongest element of growth in the Canadian economy, and destroyed employment in Calgary. The billions of dollars appropriated by the Stelmach and subsequent Alberta governments were squandered on incompetent, wasteful largesse.

Co-authored a 2015 paper on Excess Winter Mortality entitled “Cold Weather Kills 20 Times As Many People As Hot Weather”. The real risk of Climate Change is not Global Warming; it is Global Cooling.

In 2008, published the key paper that proved that atmospheric CO2 changes lag atmospheric temperature changes at all measured time scales, from the ice core record to the modern data record; this is an Absolute Disproof of the Catastrophic Human-made Global Warming hypothesis - “The Future Cannot Cause the Past!”

Authored ~12 papers since 2002 that prove catastrophic human-made global warming is a false crisis, and intermittent green energy is not a practical solution.

Advocated since 2002 against the fraudulent claims of leftist anti-pipeline extremists that have cost Alberta and Canada over $200 billion in lost oil revenues.

Initiated the New Oilsands Royalty Terms and the New Oilsands Tax Terms implemented by the Klein PC’s and the Feds and also the reduction of Syncrude Canada Ltd. production costs from $18 to $12 per barrel.

Incorporated these initiatives into a comprehensive strategy for Syncrude Canada Ltd, which was implemented and was instrumental in the successful growth of Syncrude and the Alberta oil sands industry.

Result:

$250 billion (equivalent to $500+ billion today) capital investment in Alberta, 500,000 new jobs created in Canada and more than one trillion dollars injected into the Canadian economy. Canada became the 4th largest oil producer in the world, the largest foreign supplier of energy to the USA and for decades was the strongest economy of the G8 countries. ~80% of that oil production is from Alberta, most from the oil sands.



Proof and Originating Documents:

EVER SEE MORE THAN A TRILLION $$$ ?

FOLLOWING ARE REDACTED COPIES OF THE ORIGINAL HISTORIC DOCUMENTS THAT I WROTE TO TURN AROUND THE ALBERTA OIL SANDS AND INJECT MORE THAN A TRILLION DOLLARS INTO THE CANADIAN ECONOMY

Allan MacRae Aug 01, 2024

REFERENCES

THE CULL TRILOGY – by Allan Malcolm MacRae

"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."

1. MURDER OF MULTITUDES

Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CHR2Z38J

2. THE CLIMATE SCAM

Fifty Years of False Fears

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CK1ZZY7T

3. THE CORRUPTION OF OUR INSTITUTIONS

The New Dark Age

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CLVVW54G

One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:



"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."

Video:

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1790364528015782140

Thomas Sowell is correct. Temperature goes up first and CO2 follows. True in the ice core record with a lag of ~~800 years, and true in the modern record with a lag of ~nine months.



The Catastrophic Human-made Global Warming (“CAGW”) Hypothesis is based on a false premise – it assumes that atmospheric CO 2 changes drive temperature changes, which is incorrect. If CO 2 was a significant driver of global temperature, CO 2 changes would LEAD temperature changes, but they do NOT. Atmospheric CO 2 changes LAG temperature changes at all measured time scales, as proved by MacRae 2008, and Humlum et al (2013). Kuo et al made similar observations in the journal Nature that were ignored for decades. For Citations See “The Climate Scam”, by Allan MacRae, Amazon, B0CK1ZZY7T

The CAGW Hypothesis ASSUMES that the future is causing the past. The CAGW Hypothesis is disproved.

In fact, the CAGW Hypothesis has also been proved false in many other ways, but as Albert Einstein famously stated, “One would be enough.”

This incontrovertible reality has been known and well-publicized since my Jan2008 paper published on icecap.us

Humlum et al independently published a similar observation in Science in 2013. Kuo et al made a similar observation in Nature in 1990.

The remarkable corruption of the climate scammers has been to suppress and vilify this vital information for more than three decades.

Our politicians have been willfully obtuse on this subject, probably because they have been well-bribed to go along with the climate/global warming scam. They have squandered trillions of dollars of scarce global resources, and destroyed the lives of hundreds of millions, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa, by denying them access to cheap, abundant fossil fuel energy. Their malfeasance constitutes crimes against humanity, worthy of life imprisonment.

I received an award in March 2018 from the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) for averting a potential major sour gas disaster in 2016 in Calgary.

The new foreign owners of the Mazeppa project were producing 40% H2S critical sour gas from ~12 wells within one mile of populous SE Calgary suburbs, and to save money they had ceased the required monthly injection of anti-corrosion chemicals into the pipelines seven months earlier. This was extremely dangerous, because sour gas is highly corrosive to the steel pipelines that carry the gas to the processing plant.

Fortunately, a friend called me with this vital information. I was familiar with the project from decades ago. I was General Manager of Engineering for the company that formerly owned this project and about 20 others. The remarkable coincidence is my informant did not know of my history with this project; he just wanted to talk to someone about his corrupt foreign bosses.

The staff at the project were afraid to report the dangerous situation because they feared physical retaliation from the foreign owners, who they believed were violent thugs.

H2S is heavier than air and hugs the ground, and just 0.1% concentration is instantly fatal. I investigated, reported the matter to the Alberta Energy Regulator, followed-up to ensure compliance and the project was shut down and was made safe. I later learned that some of the sour gas pipelines had already experienced minor perforations and leaks.

A safety study done in 2005 estimated the kill radius from the loss of a single sour gas well was 15km, so potential loss of life in a major discharge of H2S in 2016 could have totaled up to 300,000 people, wiping out the SE quadrant of Calgary.

I re-examined that 1D study in 2023 and realized it was acceptable for the purpose, but it minimized the problem. A comprehensive 3D study would have yielded approximately 600,000 fatalities. To put this near-miss in perspective, that 600,000 potential fatalities is equivalent to two hundred 9-11’s, twelve Hiroshima’s, or eight Nagasaki’s. Calgary didn’t “dodge a bullet”; we dodged a nuke.



The press reported the problem with some inaccuracies, but were generally adequate. The Alberta Energy Regulator tried to pretend they were on top of the situation and aware of the danger, but they clearly were not.

The total reprimand against the foreign owners was the most severe in Alberta business history.

