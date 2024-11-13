Thomas Sowell is correct. Temperature goes up first and CO2 follows. True in the ice core record with a lag of ~~800 years, and true in the modern record with a lag of ~nine months.

The Catastrophic Human-made Global Warming (“CAGW”) Hypothesis is based on a false premise – it assumes that atmospheric CO

2

changes drive temperature changes, which is incorrect. If CO

2

was a significant driver of global temperature, CO

2

changes would LEAD temperature changes, but they do NOT. Atmospheric CO

2

changes LAG temperature changes at all measured time scales, as proved by

, and

.

made similar observations in the journal Nature that were ignored for decades. For Citations See “The Climate Scam”, by Allan MacRae, Amazon, B0CK1ZZY7T