One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:
"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."
Thomas Sowell is correct. Temperature goes up first and CO2 follows. True in the ice core record with a lag of ~~800 years, and true in the modern record with a lag of ~nine months.
The Catastrophic Human-made Global Warming (“CAGW”) Hypothesis is based on a false premise – it assumes that atmospheric CO2 changes drive temperature changes, which is incorrect. If CO2 was a significant driver of global temperature, CO2 changes would LEAD temperature changes, but they do NOT. Atmospheric CO2 changes LAG temperature changes at all measured time scales, as proved by MacRae 2008, and Humlum et al (2013). Kuo et al made similar observations in the journal Nature that were ignored for decades. For Citations See “The Climate Scam”, by Allan MacRae, Amazon, B0CK1ZZY7T
The CAGW Hypothesis ASSUMES that the future is causing the past. The CAGW Hypothesis is disproved.
In fact, the CAGW Hypothesis has also been proved false in many other ways, but as Albert Einstein famously stated, “One would be enough.”
This incontrovertible reality has been known and well-publicized since my Jan2008 paper published on icecap.us
Humlum et al independently published a similar observation in Science in 2013. Kuo et al made a similar observation in Nature in 1990.
The remarkable corruption of the climate scammers has been to suppress and vilify this vital information for more than three decades.
Our politicians have been willfully obtuse on this subject, probably because they have been well-bribed to go along with the climate/global warming scam. They have squandered trillions of dollars of scarce global resources, and destroyed the lives of hundreds of millions, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa, by denying them access to cheap, abundant fossil fuel energy. Their malfeasance constitutes crimes against humanity, worthy of life imprisonment.
