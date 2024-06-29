RFK Jr. reacts to Trump, Biden debate performance: 'Sad story for democracy'

Presidential candidate RFK Jr. joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his take on the CNN Presidential Debate as Biden's performance sets off alarms in the Democratic Party and why he believes the president isn't running the White House.

RFK Jr deserves full credit for his early call and strong stance on the Covid-19 scamdemic. I fully agree that the Lockdowns were unjustified and harmful (as I published on 21Mar2020), and the “vaccines” were high-risk and low-reward (as I warned governments on 8Jan2021). We only learned later in 2021 that these “vaccines” were ineffective and highly toxic.

So, Kudos to Kennedy on correctly calling the Covid-19 scam.

On Climate (CAGW) and Green Energy, RFK Jr is dead wrong and gets a well-deserved DADZ Award.

[DADZ: “Dumb As Dog Zhit!”]

Climate and Green Energy has been a global scam for ~50 years. The top scientists in the world have repeatedly disproved this false hypothesis. Many strong disproofs are provided in the References. The best disproof was recently publicly endorsed by one of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell:

Thomas Sowell on the "man-made global warming" scam:



"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."

Thomas Sowell is correct. Temperature goes up first and CO2 follows. True in the ice core record with a lag of ~-800 years, and true in the modern record with a lag of -nine months.

Proof: MacRae 2008, Humlum 2013, Kuo 1990. “The Climate Scam”, Allan MacRae, Amazon, B0CK1ZZY7T

This incontrovertible reality has been known and well-publicized since my Jan2008 paper, published on icecap.us

Humlum et al independently published a similar observation in Science in 2013. Kuo et al made a similar observation in Nature in 1990. The remarkable corruption of the climate scammers has been to suppress and vilify this vital information for more than three decades.

Our politicians have been willfully obtuse on this subject, probably because they have been well-bribed to go along with the climate/global warming scam. They have squandered trillions of dollars of scarce global resources, and destroyed the lives of hundreds of millions, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa, by denying them access to cheap, abundant fossil fuel energy. Their malfeasance constitutes crimes against humanity, worthy of life imprisonment.

The Democratic Party has gone to extraordinary measures to keep RKF Jr out of the Presidential race. Why? He is a much more electable candidate than Joe Biden, who is suffering from senility. One good answer is as Kennedy stated in the above video:

Kennedy ”believes the president isn't running the White House.”



I believe this is true - America is being run by a gang of traitors who have free rein under senile Biden to implement their woke policies that are intended to destroy America. Even IF Kennedy gets elected, he will probably not be able to implement his own policies, because the entire USA government, as well as many state and city governments, are fully infiltrated by radical traitors.

Even Trump would have difficulty remedying this mess. Trump was thoroughly scammed by Fauci et al and still refuses to admit his great error. He would have to identify and fire half the civil service who support the destruction of America.

It appears that America is lost. It is difficult to see it how can be rescued from the abyss - America is failing, ruled by traitors who want to see its destruction.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

