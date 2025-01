VIDEO:

https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-ed7

A FEW TESTIMONIALS FOLLOW THAT I PREVIOUSLY POSTED.

IF OUR POITICIANS AND OUR MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENTS WERE TRULY CONCERNED ABOUT OUR HEALTH, THEY WOULD EMBRACE THIS NEW, STUNNING DEVELOPMENT - A NEW AND EFFECTIVE CURE FOR MANY CANCERS!!!

THE AUTHORITIES ARE, IN FACT, TRYING TO SUPPRESS THE CURE, WHICH SHOWS WHERE THEIR LOYALTIES LIE - TO BIG PHARMA AND THEIR ILLICIT PROFITS FROM THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES”. IT IS PROBABLE THAT THEY ARE BEING BRIBED BY BIG PHARMA - WHY ELSE WOULD THEY ACT THIS WAY?

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60s year old Florida Stage 4 Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma patient with multiple recurrences - now cancer free after 3 months!

HOW MUCH LONGER BEFORE OUR SLOTHFUL HEALTH AUTHORITIES AND ONCOLOGISTS WAKE UP TO THIS NEW AND STUNNING DEVELOPMENT?

Allan MacRae Jan 14, 2025

https://allanmacrae.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-c46

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 66 year old Stage 2 Breast Cancer patient (nurse) shrinks her tumor by more than half in 2 months before mastectomy (no chemo)!

A CHEAP, EFFECTIVE CURE FOR MANY CANCERS - THE GREATEST MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGH IN 200 YEARS? BEST RESULTS APPEAR TO BE FROM CHEMO PLUS IVERMECTIN AND FENDEBNDAZOLE (PLUS MELATONIN AND WATER FASTING?)

Allan MacRae Jan 12, 2025

https://allanmacrae.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-068

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer patient offered euthanasia (MAID) becomes cancer free a few months later!

IVERMECTIN IS STILL BANNED FOR COVID-19 TREATMENTS IN CANADA AND MOST ONCOLOGISTS ARE STILL UNAWARE OF THESE MIRACULOUS CURES USING IVM. ARE THESE ONCOLOGISTS DELIBERATELY OBTUSE OR JUST STUPID?

Allan MacRae Jan 11, 2025

https://allanmacrae.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-6d4