IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 66 year old Stage 2 Breast Cancer patient (nurse) shrinks her tumor by more than half in 2 months before mastectomy (no chemo)!
A CHEAP, EFFECTIVE CURE FOR MANY CANCERS - THE GREATEST MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGH IN 200 YEARS? BEST RESULTS APPEAR TO BE FROM CHEMO PLUS IVERMECTIN AND FENDEBNDAZOLE (PLUS MELATONIN AND WATER FASTING?)
Jan 12 2025
https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-274
One of my Early Summer Successes:
TREATMENT:
Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 444mg/day
Melatonin 120-180mg/day (I had recommended 300mg)
3-day water fasting (I always recommend 3 or 5 day water fasting once a month)
RESULTS:
My Take…
No chemo or radiation
Right breast tumor shrunk from 6.9cm to 3.2cm and a suspected enlarged right axillary lymph node disappeared.
The naysayers often point to chemo as the driver of the success when a patient takes a combination of chemo and Ivermectin/Fenben. Of course, they’re wrong.
No chemo here!