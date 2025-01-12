Dr. William Makis MD

Jan 12 2025

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-274

One of my Early Summer Successes:

TREATMENT:

Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 444mg/day

Melatonin 120-180mg/day (I had recommended 300mg)

3-day water fasting (I always recommend 3 or 5 day water fasting once a month)

RESULTS:

My Take…

Right breast tumor shrunk from 6.9cm to 3.2cm and a suspected enlarged right axillary lymph node disappeared.

The naysayers often point to chemo as the driver of the success when a patient takes a combination of chemo and Ivermectin/Fenben. Of course, they’re wrong.

No chemo here!