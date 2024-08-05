Note to Readers re Comments:

Hello Dr William,

I have had extensive experience with corrupt Alberta cops.

They are not normally polite. The often come to your house at 3am to wake you out of bed and shout at you, to try to evoke a strong response from you. Then they will record that you have “anger management” issues. They will shove you and if you shove back, they will charge YOU with assault. Several of my friends have suffered these illegal experiences.

You should always assume that Alberta cops are corrupt and have no integrity.

The fact that your cops were polite does not necessarily bode well. They have been sent to get a statement from you, and that statement will be reviewed in detail to seek any evidence that can be used against you in a false, fabricated criminal prosecution. That is what dirty Alberta cops and Crown Prosecutors do best!

Your proper response when they arrive at your door is to say: “I have nothing to say; please see my lawyer.” I hope you did that.

I suggest you should meet with Premier Danielle Smith. She may not be as corrupted as the Health Minister, although she is looking pretty shabby at this time. Smith was one of the only Alberta MLA’s not corrupted by collaboration with the Jason Kenney Lockdowns-and-Vaccines slaughter of 15,000 Albertans and the vax-injury of hundreds of thousands more. It is a mystery why she chose to contaminate herself by collaborating with these murdering scoundrels from the UCP and the NDP.

Justin Pedeau is the most openly corrupt Prime Minister in Canadian history.

https://allanmacrae.substack.com/p/who-is-the-worse-leader-joe-biden

[excerpt]

Justin has stolen enormous sums from the public purse with apparent impunity. There is ample evidence that he is mentally retarded: He admits he cannot do kindergarten math, and he demonstrates the intellect of a spoiled, narcissistic and very underdeveloped child. His half-brother Kyle Kemper says he is being blackmailed, and Kemper is highly competent.

So who is really running Canada? Best guess is the World Economic Forum and it's lunatic leader Klaus Schwab, who claims he controls half of the Canadian Cabinet.

Justin Pedeau and his ragtag collection of woke radicals have done enormous harm to the country and it will take years, even decades, to fully recover.

Another similarity: Both the Joe Biden and Justin Pedeau crime families have close links to pedophilia:

Hunter's reputation is fully sullied and well-documented.

Justin Pedeau's is outlined here:

[Published elsewhere - I have not verified this from court records but believe it is all true.]

PEDOGATE: JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S BEST FRIEND JAILED FOR CHILD-PORN CHARGES

BY STILLNESS IN THE STORM, August 8th, 2018

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/08/20/pedogate-justin-trudeaus-friend-jailed-for-child-porn-charges/19/33/01/65237/news/conspiracy/stillness-in-the-storm/

[excerpt]

"Christopher Charles Ingvaldson, 42, a long-term close friend of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, has been found guilty of child pornography charges after being caught directing an international pedophile ring.

Ingvaldson entered guilty pleas in B.C. Provincial Court in Vancouver to accessing child pornography and possession of child porn. He was also initially charged with two counts of importing or distributing child pornography.

At the time he was charged, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 11 members of the pedophile ring in three countries – Canada, Australia and the U.K. – had also been arrested in their respective countries.

Justin Trudeau and Ingvaldson have been closely linked since their days as room-mates at college, and after completing their teaching degrees they were both accepted to teach at West Point Grey Academy, an elite Vancouver private boarding school.

Both Ingvaldson and Trudeau were asked to leave West Point Grey Academy partway through their first teaching year."

Shocking Video: Justin Trudeau’s Pedophile Connections.



REPORT SAYS STUDENT OF TRUDEAU SIGNED $2 MILLION NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

https://capforcanada.com/report-says-student-of-trudeau-signed-2-million-non-disclosure-agreement/

June 20, 2022

[excerpt]

"According to InfoWars, a student at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver B.C. signed a $2.25 million dollar non-disclosure agreement to cover up a scandal involving current PM Justin Trudeau. As reported in January 2022, the intent was to bury details of a relationship Mr. Trudeau had with a student while employed as a teacher at the academy in 1999-2000.

“Terms of the agreement prevent both accused, Justin Trudeau, and the accuser from acknowledging any aspect of the relationship without triggering a 6 to 7 figure liquidated damage clause.”

According to InfoWars, penalties begin at $500,000 dollars and scale up depending on magnitude of the breach. As stated in the reported, the “accuser is much younger than originally thought.”

The age of sexual consent is consistent across Canada, and does not vary between provinces. 16 years is the minimum age that a person can legally consent to participate in sexual acts."

Birds of a feather...

Consider that this information has been in the public domain for years, but not a peep from the "bought" mainstream media - who are reliant for their survival on the $600 million grant given them by Justin Pedeau.

I wrote in my book "The Corruption of Our Institutions - The New Dark Age" that there was evidence that our provincial government was infiltrated by child abusers and child traffickers - specifically in Alberta Justice and Alberta Child and Family Services. The highly ethical and competent Dr William Makis has recently exposed open tolerance for pedophile physicians within The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons.

I believe this child abuse was exacerbated during the disastrous NDP government of Rachel Notley - the Alberta NDP, which is part of the federal NDP, is covertly anti-family, a core part of their Marxist doctrine. When he was Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney did little to clean out this infiltration. He left much of the NDP-appointed Alberta Health management in place, who then killed 15,000 Albertans and injured many more with their toxic "vaccines" during the Covid-19 scamdemic. That carnage continues... it is far from over.

Both the USA and Canada have suffered enormous damage due to the woke-imbecile criminal regimes of Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau. It will take decades of truly competent governments just to undo the damage, and get us back on track.

Best regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

BREAKING NEWS: College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta just sent two @edmontonpolice Police Officers to my house at 2:15pm today

apparently in retaliation for my June 17, 2024 Injection of Truth Speech sponsored by

@Alberta_UCP & @EricBouchardAB

﻿https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1820224589869228128

William Makis MD @MakisMD

The College filed a Police Report, claiming that someone left them a threatening phone call about "pedophile doctors" that I referenced in my June 17 speech, and they directed @EdmontonPolice to my house on a SUNDAY AFTERNOON!

The @EdmontonPolice officers were very polite & entirely professional. I gave my statement and they left. The meeting was very brief.

So is this where we are at in Alberta?

On June 17, I told millions of Albertans that

@CPSA_CA

gave medical licenses back to at least two Alberta doctors who were arrested for child sex abuse, child pornography and child sex trafficking (Dr.Fred Janke and Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami). These cases were covered by mainstream media. At the same time, the College persecuted & destroyed the medical licenses of good doctors like Dr.Daniel Nagase, Dr.Roger Hodkinson, Dr.Gary Davidson, Dr.Eric Payne, Dr.Gregory Chan, Dr.Dennis Modry, Dr.Daniel Botha, Dr.Michal Princ and more...

Apparently some in the UCP didn't like that, including several senior advisors to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Who knew protecting children is "controversial" for some senior UCP leaders? 🤔

Alberta Minister of Health @AdrianaLagrange

had a spokesperson come out in defense of the child sex abusers and child pornographers who were arrested by RCMP, in a shocking public statement in unison with NDP and Rachel Notley, who also defended the pedophiles that were hired under Notley's term (that should come as no surprise to anyone)

Adriana still hasn't fired her Ministry of Health staff (some of whom are actively leaking confidential government emails to AHS lawyers who then use them to commit fraud in Court and try to keep AHS in power while undermining Premier Smith at the same time - I have extensive evidence of this).

It appears that in retaliation for me calling out the College for protecting certain child sex abusers who were arrested by RCMP (while sabotaging medical licenses of good doctors) the College is now trying to intimidate my family by sending @EdmontonPolice to my House.

Again, @EdmontonPolice were as polite and professional as possible.

Can anyone help me arrange an urgent meeting with the Minister of Health

@AdrianaLagrange

to discuss this latest attack on my family?

This is not the first time College officials have either intimidated or threatened my family, including at our home.

#ableg #abhealth

4:25 PM · Aug 4, 2024

