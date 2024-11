NOTE IN THE FIRST PLOT BELOW THAT THERE WERE NO EXCESS DEATHS IN ALBERTA TO WELL-PAST 1JULY2020, THE END OF THE WINTER FLU SEASON, BECAUSE ALBERTA PHYSICIANS PRACTISED COMPETENT, EARLY CONVENTIONAL FLU TREATMENT FOR COVID-19.

THIS OBSERVATION ALSO PROVES THERE WAS NO REAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC! A REAL PANDEMIC KILLS MULTITUDES WORLDWIDE AND DOES NOT ACT SELECTIVELY, SPARING PROVINCES LIKE ALBERTA.

NOTE IN THE SECOND PLOT BELOW THAT THERE WERE ~530,000 EXCESS DEATHS IN THE USA IN YEAR 2020. THESE NEEDLESS DEATHS WERE ATTRIBUTED TO COVID-19 BUT WERE ACTUALLY DUE TO INCOMPETENT LATE TREATMENT, REMDESIVIR AND VENTILATORS.

THE VAST MAJORITY OF THESE DEATHS WOULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED IF AMERICAN PHYSICIANS HAD SIMPLY FOLLOWED ALBERTA’S PRACTISE OF CONVENTIONAL FLU TREATMENT. AMERICAN HOSPITALS WERE INCENTIVIZED WITH ~$30,000 FOR EACH DEATH ATTRIBUTED TO COVID-19.

THERE WERE MANY OTHER DISHONEST PRACTICES IN WESTERN COUNTRIES THAT WERE INTENDED TO CREATE A FAKE PANDEMIC AND PANIC THE POPULACE INTO TAKING THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES”. THOSE VACCINES MADE BILLIONS FOR BIG PHARMA BUT WERE HIGHLY TOXIC AND HAVE KILLED TENS OF MILLIONS AND VAX-INJURED BILLIONS WORLDWIDE. GIVEN THE SYSTEMATIC DISHONESTY OF THE MEDICAL AUTHORITIES AND GOVERNMENTS THROUGHOUT THE COVID-19 PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN, I MUST CONCLUDE THAT THIS NEEDLESS SLAUGHTER OF INNOCENTS AND MISAPPROPRIATION OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS WAS A DELIBERATE AND HIGHLY PROFITABLE SCAM BY THE AUTHORITIES.

REGARDS, ALLAN MACRAE