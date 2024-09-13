MY COMMENT:

Pre-Covid-19, I thought RFK Jr was wrong about vaccines. Then I did four years of research.

Now I say that modern medical practice is little more than a vaccine-scam: infants and children are injected with dozens of toxic-and-ineffective vaccines that actually CAUSE a range of harms, and then doctors get to treat these vax-injured kids for life - guaranteed business forever - that's the very definition of a scam.

"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."

MURDER OF MULTITUDES

Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CHR2Z38J