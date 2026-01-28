Much of the Northern Hemisphere had been freezing cold for the past weeks.

Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai is a submarine volcano in the South Pacific that erupts occasionally, driving huge quantities of warming water vapor into the upper atmosphere. The January 2022 eruption of Hunga Tonga is the largest volcanic eruption in the 20th Century.

The global warming alarmists (also) lied about this event, claiming more “carbon”-driven human-made global warming was occurring. In fact, they knew it was a natural phenomenon driven by water vapor in the upper atmosphere, but it served to perpetuate their 50-year-old CAGW (human-made global warming) falsehood.

It is believed that the 1883 eruption of Krakatoa is the only eruption in recent centuries that rivaled the atmospheric disturbance it produced.[5] This January 2022 eruption is the largest volcanic eruption in the 21st century.[6]

We will re-publish the ~2016 paper.