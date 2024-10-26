When the benefits clearly outweigh the risks, vaccines make sense. They are a foolish idea when the opposite applies.
Understand that the main reason why we don’t die from many of the infectious diseases that we used to has little to do with vaccination.
Vaccines and the Length of Our Lives
Calculating risk versus benefit
Robert W Malone MD, MS Oct 25, 2024
The commercial imperative to extract money from human bodies is playing havoc with medical education, and the body of knowledge through which the medical professions operate. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the field of vaccines, and their place in determining the length of our lives.