BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has applied to have me put in prison for 83 days, in retaliation for my wife filing complaints with the Edmonton Police and RCMP against AHS & the College

Dr. William Makis MD Nov 14, 2024

I was working on the file of a 5 year old girl with cancer (leukemia), trying to find ways to help her and her family, when I received the news from AHS lawyers.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has just applied to have me put in prison for 83 days, in retaliation for my wife filing complaints with the Edmonton Police and RCMP against AHS & the College (for threatening our family).

I may be the first doctor in Canada to go to prison during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and for trying to defend my family against threats and extortion from Alberta Health Services and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

This application is being brought by Premier Danielle Smith’s Office, as all the documents behind this application were illegally leaked by staffers in her office directly to AHS lawyers throughout 2023. I’m certain it was with her knowledge.

AHS is now escalating the threats and extortion against my wife and my family and they are collaborating with Premier Danielle Smith’s Office, now that she has secured 91% support from Albertans with cheap trinkets: a fake Alberta Bill of Rights and watered down Parental Protection Legislation. Albertans have been played for fools.

I’m going to continue to fight for my family and I’m going to do it publicly.

Most Albertans may have given up on their province and the future of their children (Danielle Smith has successfully dismantled all conservative grassroots organizations like Take Back Alberta and APP, and scattered them to the winds).

But I will fight for my family with everything I have.

Maybe there are a few decent Albertans left, who will help me in this fight.