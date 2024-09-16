Sep 16, 2024

Jagmeet Singh backpedals on consumer carbon levy, distances NDP from support for Justin Trudeau’s policy

https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/jagmeet-singh-backpedals-on-consumer-carbon-levy-distances-ndp-from-support-for-justin-trudeaus-policy/article_de83157c-f814-11ee-8499-9b6585300758.html

OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats no longer believe a consumer carbon price is necessary to fight climate change, Jagmeet Singh suggested Thursday.

The new position, which appears to break with the NDP’s previous support for the policy, was outlined in a speech Singh delivered at the Broadbent Institute’s annual policy conference in Ottawa on Thursday. In it, he distanced his party from the federal Liberals’ flagship climate policy, which has drawn criticism from across the country as the levy and its accompanying rebates increased this April.

MY COMMENT:

I’ve written many times that “The Left Lies About Everything!”

John Leake concurs:

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn famously observed that the hallmark of totalitarianism is that everyone participating in it is in the habit of lying all the time about everything. We often think of lying as a straightforward matter of making statements that are false. However, a far more common and insidious form of lying involves using vague language, slogans, and needless abstractions instead of speaking precisely, concretely, and factually. Another feature of nascent or creeping totalitarianism is that the general enterprise of lying is accompanied by censorship of guys who DO speak and write precisely, concretely, and factually.

· John Leake, 24Sept2024

WHAT IS JAGMEET SINGH’S TRUE MOTIVATION FOR DROPPING THE CARBON TAX?

First, rid you mind of the notion that Jagmeet’s reversal on the Carbon Tax has anything to do with the wellbeing of Canadians, who are severely overburdened with runaway inflation, high taxes and excessive government regulation. Excessive government and excessive taxation have been the core of NDP Policy since forever.

That excuse is just Jagmeet’s smokescreen for what is really happening. NDP politicians don’t care at all about the wellbeing of working Canadians and they never have. They only care about getting re-elected to a job that pays 2-3 times as much as they could make in the private sector, with a big fat pension.

NDP policies are just window-dressing to attract gullible-and-stupid Canadians to vote for them, voters who have been deluded into thinking that the NDP fights for “the little guy”. The proof of that blatant falsehood is that the NDP have for 50+ years supported measures that drive up the cost-of-living and reduce individual liberties - in effect, promoting the move to a costly and unaffordable police state.