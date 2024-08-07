We Need some New Conspiracy Theories Because They Keep Coming True

ANYTHING THEY LABEL A CONSPIRACY THEORY IS NOW THEIR WAR AGAINST THE TRUTH

MURDER OF MULTITUDES

INTRODUCTION - COVID AND CLIMATE CHRONICLES - THE BIG CULL

I identified the Covid-19 Lockdowns and Vaccines frauds starting in Feb2020 and published on 21Mar2020. We called the Climate and Green Energy scams starting in 2002. All correct!

This is my book about the Covid and Climate frauds. This is why I wrote it:

Fine young faces, our future, killed by the Covid-19 vaxes. I warned you in early 2020!

I’ve watched this carnage unfold - identified it in Feb2020, published on 21Mar2020, and was ignored. 13 million Covid-19 vax-deaths in the Western world to end 2022, 19 million by end 2023, 40 million worldwide – and it’s far from over! The vax-deaths will continue for years.

Save lives! Safeguard everyone you love. Stop all toxic Covid-19 vaxes. Treat the vaxed now.

Best regards to all, Allan MacRae, Calgary



THE CONTENTS OF THE BOOK PRIMARILY COMPRISE:

Letters to governments and media informing them since 21Mar2020 about the Covid-19 Lockdown and Vaccine scams.

Papers published from Nov2002 to present on the Climate and Green Energy scams.

Comments on The Corruption of our Institutions, beyond the Covid and Climate scams.

COVID & CLIMATE CHRONICLES - THE BIG CULL



“The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence.”

Our predictions on the Covid and Climate scams are among the earliest and most accurate.

Our scientific predictions and conclusions on both Covid and Climate are infinitely more accurate than the mainstream narratives, which are false and baselessly alarmist.

The Chapters in this book reflect the current data at the time those Chapters were written.

All the pages of this book are copyright, the property of Allan M R MacRae, Calgary.

Exceptions are all articles written by others.

EDITORIAL

These facts in this book prove why our incompetent politicians should have listened to my early warnings about the Covid and Climate frauds. Objectively, my career accomplishments and the resulting benefits to Canada exceed that of any living Canadian politician.

Our most respected Alberta and Canadian politicians owe their career success to the economic boom that I and a few colleagues created. Politicians for the past two decades received credit for that economic success but contributed nothing to it, and in many cases sabotaged it with their utter incompetence and destructive policies on Climate, Green Energy, harmful Covid-19 Lockdowns and the toxic Covid-19 “Vaccines”.

We are governed by scoundrels and imbeciles, and our once-great country is failing.

I added a Chapter to more fully explore this subject:

HOW TO TURN-AROUND THE CANADIAN ECONOMY.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc.(Eng.) Queen’s U, M.Eng. U of Alberta

Conducted business at a senior level on six of the world’s seven continents.

Recommended AGAINST the Covid-19 lockdowns on 21March2020, in a post essentially identical to the Great Barrington Declaration published 6 months later by the world’s top experts.

Highlighted the significant risks of the experimental Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 mRNA injections and the high risk-low reward of these injections to under-65’s and especially to very-low-risk groups including schoolchildren, on 8January2021.

Safeguarded up to 600,000 Calgarians from probable death by intervening to shut down the Mazeppa sour gas project; MacRae was honored by the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Authored ~12 papers since 2002 that prove catastrophic human-made global warming is a false crisis, and intermittent green energy is not a practical solution.

Co-authored a 2015 paper on Excess Winter Mortality entitled “Cold Weather Kills 20 Times As Many People As Hot Weather”.

Advocated since 2002 against the fraudulent claims of leftist extremists that have cost Alberta and Canada over $200 billion in lost oil revenues.

Wrote the competent Energy Policy for the Wild Rose Party, rejecting the destructive Stelmach Royalty changes.

Initiated the New Oilsands Royalty Terms and the New Oilsands Tax Terms implemented by the Klein PC’s and the Feds and also the reduction of Syncrude Canada Ltd. production costs from $18 to $12 per barrel.

Incorporated these initiatives into a comprehensive strategy for Syncrude Canada Ltd, which was implemented and was instrumental in the successful growth of Syncrude and the Alberta oil sands industry.

Result: $250 billion (equivalent to $500+ billion today) capital investment in Alberta 500,000 new jobs created in Canada, and more than a trillion dollars was injected into the Canadian economy.. Canada became the 4th largest oil producer in the world, the largest foreign supplier of energy to the USA and for decades was the strongest economy of the G8 countries. ~80% of that oil production is from Alberta.