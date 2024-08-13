ON THE MORNNG OF AUGUST 14, 2024 I EMAILED THIS POST TO ALBERTA PREMIER DANIELLE SMITH, ALL ALBERTA MLA’S, OTHER CANADIANS AND MEMBERS OF THE (MOSTLY BOUGHT) MEDIA

WATCH THIS SHOCKING 23-MINUTE VIDEO BY DR WILLIAM MAKIS.

I KNOW DR MAKIS - HE IS MY FRIEND, AND A PHYSICIAN OF THE HIGHEST COMPETENCE AND ETHICS. I BELIEVE EVERY WORD HE SAYS IN THIS VIDEO.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-34c

DR MAKIS PROVIDES IRREFUTIBLE PROOF OF THE EXISTENCE OF A CABAL OF PEDOPHILES WHO CONTROL THE ALBERTA GOVERNMENT AND CIVIL SERVICE. I BELIEVE THAT THIS PEDO CABAL EXTENDS ACROSS JUSTIN PEDEAU’S FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND PROBABLY ACROSS ALL CANADIAN PROVINCES.

THERE IS AMPLE EVIDENCE THAT PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS A PEDOPHILE - THE EVIDENCE IS PRINTED BELOW. I SUSPECT THAT MANY OTHER POLITICIANS, BOTH PROVINCIAL AND FEDERAL, ARE PART OF THIS GROUP. I WROTE ABOUT THIS SUSPICION YEARS AGO (BELOW) - OF PEDOS WITHIN THE ALBERTA DEPARTMENTS OF JUSTICE, EDUCATIONS, HEALTH AND CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES.

DR MAKIS PROVIDES IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE THAT THE TWO MAIN ALBERTA POLITICAL PARTIES BOTH TOLERATE AND SUPPORT PHYSICIANS WHO ARE CONVICTED PEDOPHILES, AND ALSO HAVE COLLABORATED IN THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS-AND-VACCINES FRAUD THAT HAS COST ALBERTANS BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AND 15,000 LIVES KILLED BY THE TOXIC VACCINES. A MILLION MORE ALBERTANS ARE VACCINE-INJURED AND SOME OF THESE WILL DIE - THE CARNAGE IS FAR FROM OVER.

ALBERTA PARTIES PROVIDE NO CHOICE - WE HAVE THE UCPedos AND THE NDPedos. SOME OF THEIR CURRENT AND PAST LEADERS ARE OPENLY GAY BUT THAT IS NOT THE ISSUE - THE ISSUE IS THEIR OPEN TOLERANCE AND ENCOURAGEMENT OF PEDOPHILES WITHIN OUR GOVERNMENTS AND OUR HEALTH SYSTEMS.

DR MAKIS ANNOUNCES IN THIS VIDEO THAT HE HAS PLANS TO LEAVE ALBERTA - HE SEES NO HOPE FOR IMPROVEMENT IN JUSTIN PEDEAU’S CANADIAN EMPIRE. HE HAS FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT AND WE OWE HIM OUR SINCERE THANKS.

DR WILLIAM MAKIS WAS A HUGE ASSET TO ALBERTA, WORTH FAR MORE TO ALBERTANS THAN ALL THE DIRTY POLITICIANS, CIVIL SERVANTS, PHYSICIANS AND OTHERS WHO HAVE DONE SO MUCH HARM TO OUR BELOVED PROVINCE.

https://allanmacrae.substack.com/p/breaking-news-college-of-physicians

PEDOGATE: JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S BEST FRIEND JAILED FOR CHILD-PORN CHARGES

BY STILLNESS IN THE STORM, August 8th, 2018

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/08/20/pedogate-justin-trudeaus-friend-jailed-for-child-porn-charges/

[excerpt]

"Christopher Charles Ingvaldson, 42, a long-term close friend of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, has been found guilty of child pornography charges after being caught directing an international pedophile ring.

Ingvaldson entered guilty pleas in B.C. Provincial Court in Vancouver to accessing child pornography and possession of child porn. He was also initially charged with two counts of importing or distributing child pornography.

At the time he was charged, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 11 members of the pedophile ring in three countries – Canada, Australia and the U.K. – had also been arrested in their respective countries.

Justin Trudeau and Ingvaldson have been closely linked since their days as room-mates at college, and after completing their teaching degrees they were both accepted to teach at West Point Grey Academy, an elite Vancouver private boarding school.

Both Ingvaldson and Trudeau were asked to leave West Point Grey Academy partway through their first teaching year."

Shocking Video: Justin Trudeau’s Pedophile Connections.

REPORT SAYS STUDENT OF TRUDEAU SIGNED $2 MILLION NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

https://capforcanada.com/report-says-student-of-trudeau-signed-2-million-non-disclosure-agreement/

June 20, 2022

[excerpt]

"According to InfoWars, a student at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver B.C. signed a $2.25 million dollar non-disclosure agreement to cover up a scandal involving current PM Justin Trudeau. As reported in January 2022, the intent was to bury details of a relationship Mr. Trudeau had with a student while employed as a teacher at the academy in 1999-2000.

“Terms of the agreement prevent both accused, Justin Trudeau, and the accuser from acknowledging any aspect of the relationship without triggering a 6 to 7 figure liquidated damage clause.”

According to InfoWars, penalties begin at $500,000 dollars and scale up depending on magnitude of the breach. As stated in the reported, the “accuser is much younger than originally thought.”

The age of sexual consent is consistent across Canada, and does not vary between provinces. 16 years is the minimum age that a person can legally consent to participate in sexual acts."

Birds of a feather...

Consider that this information has been in the public domain for years, but not a peep from the "bought" mainstream media - who are reliant for their survival on the $600 million grant given them by Justin Pedeau.

I wrote in my book "The Corruption of Our Institutions - The New Dark Age" that there was evidence that our provincial government was infiltrated by child abusers and child traffickers - specifically in Alberta Justice and Alberta Child and Family Services. The highly ethical and competent Dr William Makis has recently exposed open tolerance for pedophile physicians within The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons.

I believe this child abuse was exacerbated during the disastrous NDP government of Rachel Notley - the Alberta NDP, which is part of the federal NDP, is covertly anti-family, a core part of their Marxist doctrine. When he was Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney did nothing to clean out this infiltration. He left the NDP-appointed Alberta Health management in place, who then killed 15,000 Albertans and injured many more with their toxic "vaccines" during the Covid-19 scamdemic. That carnage continues... it is far from over.

Both the USA and Canada have suffered enormous damage due to the woke-imbecile criminal regimes of Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau. It will take decades of truly competent governments just to undo the damage, and get us back on track.