VIDEO: https://substack.com/@makismd/p-148432963

My Note to John Stossel:

John, you look so damned skeptical throughout this interview.

Regarding Covid-19 and vaccines in general, RFK Jr IS correct - Vaccines cause much more harm than good. 33 million people worldwide, killed to date by the toxic Covid-19 injections, all agree with me; and that carnage is far from over.

Pre-Covid-19, I thought RFK Jr was wrong about vaccines. Then I did four years of research.

Now I say that modern medical practice is little more than a vaccine-scam: infants and children are injected with dozens of toxic-and-ineffective vaccines that actually CAUSE a range of harms, and then doctors get to treat these vax-injured kids for life - guaranteed business forever - that's the very definition of a scam.