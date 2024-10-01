VIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD Oct 01, 2024

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Status would be the first thing to investigate.

It has been well-understood for years that the Covid-19 “vaccines” cause heart damage - such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

The increase in student athlete deaths since the toxic Covid-19 vaccines were deployed is approx. 78 TIMES, or 7800%. There is no question as to the cause - it is the toxic Covid-19 vaccines.

Fortunately, these student athlete deaths are a small part of the total deaths caused by the toxic Covid-19 vaccines - that vax-death toll exceeds 20 million to date in the developed world where we have good data; probably double that for the entire planet, and that carnage is far from over.