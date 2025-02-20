MY COMMENT

QUELLE SURPRISE!

DENIS RANCOURT AND I PUBLISHED IN FEB2022 THAT THE COVID-19 "VACCINES" HAD ALREADY KILLED 13 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE DEVELOPED WORLD IN 2021 AND 2022. THE MOST OBVIOUS CAUSE FOR THE VAST MAJORITY OF THESE DEATHS WAS DESTRUCTION OF THEIR IMMUNE SYSTEMS.

i HAVE ADVOCATED TREATMENT OF THE VAXXED WITH “IVERMECTIN PLUS” SINCE SEPT2022. THAT WOULD HAVE SAVED TENS OF MILLIONS OF LIVES.

REGARDS, ALLAN MACRA,E, CALGARY

VERY URGENT: Yale researchers have found immune system exhaustion and prolonged spike protein production in some Covid jab recipients

February 20, 2025 / brianpeckford

I initially wrote about this study in December; now the full dataset is out. The results are worse than I first reported. mRNA-caused T-cell depletion appears real; and spike levels RISE with time.

This is bad news. Very bad.

A Yale University team led by a top immunologist has found that some people who received the Covid vaccines have damage to their immune systems, as well as high and rising levels of spike protein in their blood. The researchers released the findings Wednesday in a “preprint” and hope to publish it soon in a peer-reviewed journal.

How often these problems occur or if the immune system damage might open people to infections is unclear as yet. But immune system damage the researchers found is similar though not identical to changes caused by HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, that can eventually lead to AIDS.

The researchers also found Covid spike protein — the protein mRNA Covid jabs from Pfizer and Moderna cause our cells to make — in the blood of patients up to two years after vaccination. I first wrote about that finding in December, but it looks even more serious now that the preprint is out.

The findings come from the Yale LISTEN study, which was initially designed to track people with self-reported post-Covid injuries. It has now expanded to examine what the study’s leaders call PVS, or “post-vaccine syndrome” — people who have reported autoimmune and other problems falling Covid jabs.

The study found that patients with post-vaccine syndrome had low levels of crucial CD4 “helper” T-cells, and some of their CD8 “killer” T-cells showed evidence of what immunologists call exhaustion. “

The study is small, comparing only 42 people with post-vaccine syndrome to 22 control patients who enrolled in the study who did not have similar problems. Further, this study was not prospectively enrolled. In other words, the researchers do not have T-cell data from people before they received Covid shots, so for now they cannot prove the jabs caused any immune dysfunction.

This problem is fundamental to any data from an “observational” study like LISTEN and difficult to correct. However, Pfizer and Moderna may have been sequential collecting T-cell data on at least some people they enrolled in their clinical trials in 2020. In that case, it should be possible to examine how T-cell levels in those patients have changed over time.

(Summary: it’s not AIDS, but it’s not good either.)

SOURCE

The new findings are particularly credible and concerning because LISTEN’s co-chair, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, is a former president of the American Association of Immunologists who in 2021 called concerns about the mRNA shots “absurd.”

In a press release announcing the preprint’s findings this morning, Dr. Iwasaki struck a different tone. “That was surprising, to find spike protein in circulation at such a late time point,” she said. “We don’t know if the level of spike protein is causing the chronic symptoms… but it could be one mechanism underlying this syndrome.”

Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a Yale cardiologist and the study’s other co-chair, said the study needs to be repeated and expanded “with much larger numbers” to confirm its findings and discover other possible outcomes.

Those would include if the immune system dysfunction improves or worsens over time, if spike protein levels continue to rise, and why people continue to have spike protein in their blood long after it should be gone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

