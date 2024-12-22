THE EVIDENCE IS CONCLUSIVE:

THERE WAS NO REAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS WERE A FRAUD TO PANIC THE POPULACE.

I published this conclusion on 21Mar2020. Sic months later, world experts published their ~identical Great Barringtton Declaration.

THE COVID-19 VACCINES WERE TOXIC AND INEFFECTIVE AND KILLED MILLIONS AND VAXX-INJURED BILLIONS.

I wrote all Alberta MLA’s on 8Jan2021 to NOT deploy the Covid-19 “vaccines”, because they were high-risk and low reward. We learned later in 2021 that these “vaccines” were ineffective and highly toxic.

THE ALLEGED COVID-19 “PANDEMIC” WAS A SCAM TO SELL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF TOXIC “VACCINES”.

HEALTH AUTHORITIES VILIFIED AND BANNED IVERMECTIN BECAUSE IT WAS INEXPENSIVE AND MUCH MORE EFFECTIVE THAN THE COVID-19 VACCINES.

IT IS INCREASINGLY APPARENT THAT OUR HEALTH AUTHORITIES ARE FULLY CAPTURED BY BIG PHARMA, AND ARE ENGAGED IN THE BUSINESS OF MAKING US SICK, AND THEN CHARGING US HUGE SUMS TO SELL US EXPENSIVE, PATENTED TREATMENTS TO ALLEGEDLY TREAT THESE ILLNESSES.

Ivermectin continues to be banned in Canada, many USA States, and other countries.

Unvaccinated, Vaccinated Easily Separated by Antibody Results

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH Dec 21 2024

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Frustrated patients from all over the world are seeking doctors who will measure antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein because they want to gain a sense of the degree of exposure they have had from the viral infection, vaccination, or both.

Hamzaraj et al using an assay with an upper limit of >2500 BAU/ml found many vaccinated with levels above that threshold and relatively few unvaccinated. The antibody concentrations were so different that using a receiver operating characteristic curve, the test did well in distinguishing the two groups.