‘Unprecedented risk’ to life on Earth: Scientists call for halt on ‘mirror life’ microbe research
"... we believe that mirror bacteria and other mirror organisms, even those with engineered biocontainment measures, should not be created..."
MY COMMENT
As a collective, humanity thinks we are intelligent, but the overwhelming evidence proves we are really, really stupid!
PROOF: How many people, of the billions on this planet, published accurate early warnings of the Covid-19 disaster, which squandered trillions of dollars and devastated small businesses with its harmful, ineffectve Lockdowns and killed tens of millions and vaxx-injured billions with its toxic-and-ineffective Covid-19 “Vaccines”?
ANSWER: Very few published- a dozen or so - I know most of them.
I was one of the first: I reached my conclusions in early Feb2020 and published starting on 21March2020 - NO Lockdowns! On 8Jan2021 I wrote every Alberta MLA, advising against deploying the Covid-19 “vaccines”, because the risk was too high and the reward too low.
My reputation in my own fields (Energy and Climate) is world-class, so I don’t publish unless I am certain - to preserve my credibility.
How about all the rest, all those Covid-enthusiasts, especially all the senior political, corporate, health, and education execs who not only embraced the Covid-19 Scam, but forced their subordinates to lockdown their institutions and submit to the toxic Covid-19 jabs?
It is abundantly clear that these people were colossally wrong, that they have no critical thinking skills, and acted like destructive imbeciles.
It was not difficult to reach my correct conclusions about Covid-19:
- the science was elementary - biology (Darwin 101) and epidemiology;
- valid scientific data was out there, although it was hard to locate;
- the tsunami of false propaganda from the authorities was initially daunting, but soon became an obvious component of the Scam;
In fact, there was NO REAL PANDEMIC! Alberta and other global venues had NO increase in total deaths through most of 2020. Unlike the USA, Alberta physicians practised competent, early, mostly-outpatient treatment and 2020 was much like previous flu seasons.
The total death toll soared in early 2021 with the introduction of the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”. Not a coincidence. Cause-and-effect!
REFERENCE:
THE CULL TRILOGY – by Allan Malcolm MacRae
"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."
1. MURDER OF MULTITUDES
Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CHR2Z38J
‘Unprecedented risk’ to life on Earth: Scientists call for halt on ‘mirror life’ microbe research
Experts warn that mirror bacteria, constructed from mirror images of molecules found in nature, could put humans, animals and plants at risk of lethal infections