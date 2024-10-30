MY COMMENTS

I knew the above facts were true in Feb2020 based on scarce, good-quality data from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and a few other sources, but I was reluctant to publish due to the huge onslaught of false, alarmist statements from our governments, medical authorities and mainstream media. Then on 20Mar2020 my good friend Dr Dave told me that his 600-bed hospital, and all the other hospitals in Alberta, were EMPTY; all the existing patients had been sent home to make room for the “flood” of Covid-19 patients - who never arrived! They maintained this charade for eight weeks!

On 21March2020 I published:

“LET’S CONSIDER AN ALTERNATIVE APPROACH:

Isolate Protect people over sixty-five and those with poor immune systems and return to business-as-usual for people under sixty-five.

This will allow “herd immunity” to develop much sooner and older people will thus be more protected AND THE ECONOMY WON’T CRASH.”

Six months later world experts published the same recommendations in their Great Barrington Declaration.

On 8Jan2021 I wrote government representatives and media and strongly advised:

”The Covid-19 vaccine developments were rushed and are not proven safe or effective and should NOT be taken, especially by the low-risk population - those under-65 or recovered from Covid-19. The two experimental Covid-19 vaccines that contain mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) are especially risky – due to unknown future side-effects, the risk-to-reward is far too high for the low-risk group.”

Two years later the Surgeon General of Florida made the same recommendation.

My expertise is energy and climate, and my achievements in those fields are world-class. I was NOT an expert in epidemiology, and so I only published the above statements when I knew they were correct. Notwithstanding that these were among the earliest and most accurate such statements on the Covid-19 fraud, I don’t regard them as particularly difficult - I applied quality data analysis, critical thinking and basic biology and the conclusions were incontrovertible.

What was truly appalling was the complete lack of critical thinking skills among the medical profession, the politicians, and the mass media. They might have been fooled in the beginning, but I suggest that later they must have been bought - bribed to collaborate in an increasingly obvious scam. Now, they are “in so deep” that they cannot admit their criminal conduct - the “medical-murder” of tens of millions of innocent people worldwide, including so many children.

Yours aye, Allan MacRae, Calgary

UK study confirmed the global stable data that no healthy child in US or elsewhere, none, got severely ill or died from this thing called 'COVID'; in fact severe outcomes mRNA gene vaccine!

Bergman's SLAY paper highlights the reality of deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine for children! 'zero children from the entire group, vaccinated or unvaccinated, died from COVID'

Dr. Paul Alexander Oct 30, 2024

Bottom line, NO COVID mRNA vaccine was needed in any child, NONE! And is NOT needed! Parents be warned! The mRNA gene-based vaccine should have never been rolled out to children, as much as it should not have been given to pregnant women who were excluded from the registrational legacy trials by Pfizer, Moderna etc.

Link:

‘Furthermore, the study found that Covid shots offered the children very little protection from the virus, with many becoming infected after just 14 to 15 weeks of receiving an injection.’

‘The 1.7 million children observed in the study were between the ages of 5 to 15 and were registered with the UK’s National Healthcare System (NHS).’

‘The researchers were investigating the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine in fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated children and teenagers.

However, they discovered that cases of myocarditis and pericarditis only emerged in the vaccinated group.’

‘Zero cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were found in the unvaccinated group.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are both forms of inflammation in the heart.

Pericarditis is a condition where the sac around the heart becomes inflamed, while myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Both disorders restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body and can cause clots, strokes, heart attacks, cardiac arrest, and ultimately sudden death.’

Study:

‘OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents’