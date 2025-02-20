The United States exits the WHO:
STEP 1 - EXIT THE WHO.
WHOlly appropriate
Dr Lisa Hutchinson
No one could have escaped the news that the newly inaugurated US President, Donald J. Trump has signed an Executive Order to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO). The key reasons cited for this decision include the WHO’s mishandling of decisions and policy during the Covid-19 pandemic, the failure to adopt reforms and, crucially, a lack of independence from the influence of member states or concerns relating to conflicts of interest. Trump has pledged that the US will pause the transfer of funds to the WHO as well as identify alternative partners to fulfil the necessary activities that this organization assumes. Furthermore, the US will cease negotiations with the WHO on the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Pandemic Treaty. At HART, we have followed the journey of the ongoing negotiations of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.
The US exit from the WHO also ends its financial contributions to the organization, which accounts for around 22% of the WHO’s mandatory contributions. This withdrawal means the WHO has now lost its largest financial contributor of $1.3 billion. Although the withdrawal process may take up to 1 year, during this transition period, the US will cease all negotiations of the Pandemic Treaty, the IHR amendments and any prior decisions will not be legally binding. On hearing this, millions in the US and around the world have celebrated and welcomed this exit from the WHO. Not least because it removes further financial funding and could save millions from untested, harmful vaccines while also being denied access to alternative beneficial therapies in instances of any future ‘health emergencies’. Could this milestone decision be the catalyst for other nations to withdraw from the WHO?
Several have commented that the largest loser of the US exit from the WHO is Bill Gates who has contributed 88% of the total philanthropic funding for the WHO. This move by the USA could not be in further contrast with the UK: Sir Keir Starmer wishes to extend the WHO’s control over the UK by agreeing to the IHR amendments in March 2025. Last April, over 100,000 members of the British public signed a petition to end our membership with the WHO. Unsurprisingly perhaps, the UK Government ignored the petition, despite the signature count exceeding the 100,000 threshold for debate in Parliament; instead, the UK government ploughed ahead without consideration for the valid, wider concerns raised.
Some might think that the US withdrawal from the WHO is tragic. But a closer examination of how monopolies can be created by organizations such as the WHO, together with other federal agencies and collaborators, including the CDC, NIH and FDA, reveals a far more disturbing reality. Beneath the benign guise of the WHO lurks malign intentions: a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The glaring lack of transparency, undisclosed conflicts of interests and power creep that these seemingly unaccountable centralized organizations possess, are a threat to democracy. Since all countries will have different socioeconomic challenges, and the response to any global health threat would be equally varied, surely the public health and biosecurity threats to any country is the responsibility of that country: there should be no submission to a one-size-fits-all diktat. National sovereignty should be respected and not trampled on by an unelected, unaccountable body with nonsensical policies. Yet despite these concerns, the outgoing President Biden has already approached African nations directly to strengthen ties towards a global government health and security strategy.
We emphasize that the WHO is not a democratically elected body and there are grave concerns over the power it wields over sovereign nations. Any glimmers of a democracy the UK might have will be flushed away to an autocratic dictatorship, led by unelected people in positions of power, such as the Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, if we do not continue to object to the IHR amendments and WHO Pandemic Treaty. As highlighted in earlier posts, the Pandemic Treaty and IRH amendments have little to do with nation states working together in circumstances where potentially harmful infectious diseases arise, but are a power grab by an authoritarian, unaccountable entity. If the Pandemic Treaty and IRH amendments succeed, the WHO would be able to declare a pandemic or international emergency even when no such emergency exists! The WHO could impose lockdowns, usher in mandatory vaccinations and other autocratic decisions, which would never be in the best interests of the public. Future furlough schemes in such ‘emergencies’ are unlikely, but the WHO would have carte blanche to decide the health decisions for every person in the UK. Incredibly, even the power to insist that every citizen carry a global health passport would be assumed by the WHO. The financial implications are grave because during the covid pandemic, WHO recommendations cost the UK £400 billion in national debt. We literally cannot afford to go down this route again! The shutting down of society and the economy for undefined, prolonged periods, as experienced in 2020 and 2021 spiralled the cost of living crisis to unprecedented levels, as well as terrorising the public and destroying the mental health of citizens, not to mention the untold devastation to our children’s education and wellbeing.
President Trump clearly concludes that the WHO is not capable or appropriately placed to make healthcare-based policy decisions that are justified for the American people. His decision to exit the WHO is a welcome sign of someone who is not intent on squandering individual and national sovereignty. In the UK, we should not sit back and allow our government to continue with the WHO IHR amendments, especially given the huge number of objections that have been willfully ignored.
There is an alternative way: we could for example support the refreshing approach of the World Council for Health (WCH), a coalition of independent health organizations and medical professionals advocating for a decentralized, holistic, and patient-centered approach to healthcare. Either way, we certainly need a more collaborative healthcare approach.
Source: Hart Group
A GOOD FIRST STEP.
THE GOOD NEXT STEP IS NUREMBERG 2.0:
MILITARY TRIALS, HANGINGS AND FIRING SQUADS FOR THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE VAX-MURDER OF TENS OF MILLIONS WORLDWIDE.
——————-
MURDER OF MULTITUDES
Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull
Book 1 of the “Cull Trilogy” by Allan MacRae
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CHR2Z38J
[excerpt]
THE COVID CULL
In 2020, humanity was again violently assaulted, this time by the Covid-19 Lockdowns and “Vaccines” scam. I correctly called this scam in Feb2020, within the first month of its public existence, and published on 21Mar2020:
“LET’S CONSIDER AN ALTERNATIVE APPROACH:
Protect people over sixty-five and those with poor immune systems and return to business-as-usual for people under sixty-five.
This will allow “herd immunity” to develop much sooner and older people will thus be more protected AND THE ECONOMY WON’T CRASH.”
Six months later world experts published the same recommendations in the Great Barrington Declaration.
On 8Jan2021 I wrote government representatives and media and strongly advised:
”The Covid-19 vaccine developments were rushed and are not proven safe or effective and should NOT be taken, especially by the low-risk population – those under-65 or recovered from Covid-19. The two experimental Covid-19 vaccines that contain mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) are especially risky – due to unknown future side-effects, the risk-to-reward is far too high for the low-risk group.”
Two years later the Surgeon General of Florida made the same recommendation.
I first published this graph in 2021 – IMPORTANT: there was no major increase in Total Deaths in Alberta to 1Jul2020, the end of the first Covid-19 flu season. That means NO real pandemic!
Total Deaths are typically much greater in the Winter flu season every year.
The reason there was NO significant total death increase in Alberta in the 12 months from 1Jul2019 to 30Jun2020, the first “Covid-19 flu year”, was because competent Alberta physicians practiced early treatment. Pre-Covid 2017-2018 was a worse flu-year than Covid flu-year 2019-2020 for total deaths.
This proves that the Covid-19 illness was not a dangerous plague, was not fatal to the general population and the panicked over-reaction to Covid-19 was wrong, and needlessly cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives.
NO EXCESS DEATHS MEANS NO REAL DANGEROUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC!
The Covid-19 “vaccines” were deployed in Alberta in Jan2021. There was a large increase in total deaths for all ages AFTER the toxic Covid-19 injections were deployed.
The big increase in Total Deaths happened by 1H2021 and was caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”. There is credible evidence that this carnage was not an error, but was known to insiders in advance.
Based on total Alberta total deaths:
Deaths attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” in 2021 & 2022 totaled 98,000 Canadians to end 2022, increasing to 145,000 by end2023. Justin, Jagmeet and their corrupt leftist cohorts have now killed more Canadians than the 105,000 lost in WW1 & WW2.
Based on USA total deaths:
Incompetent, late Covid-19 treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators caused ~530,000 mostly-preventable American deaths in 2020. The toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” caused an additional ~1.1 million American deaths in 2021 and 2022, equal to all the deaths in all of America’s wars back to 1776. The death toll in the USA from the mismanagement of the Covid-19 illness and the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” totaled ~1.6 million to end 2022, and it is far from over.
[end of excerpt]
The toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” scam has now killed more Canadians and Americans that we lost in all our wars, foreign and domestic, in the histories of our countries. There is ample evidence that this carnage was pre-meditated – medical murder. Further evidence includes the banning of Ivermectin,, a truly “safe and effective” treatment for Covid-19, and the continued pushing by governments of the Covid-19 injections even now, when the evidence of medical murder is incontrovertible.