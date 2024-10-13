MY COMMENT

I warned everyone in writing on 21Mar2020 that the Covid-19 lockdowns were greatly excessive and would cause much more harm than good, because the Covid-19 virus was only fatal to the very elderly and infirm, younger people had much milder symptoms, and children were often symptom-free. Six months later, world experts published that same warning in their Great Barrington Declaration.

CORRECT!

On 8Jan2021 I emailed every Alberta MLA, including the Premier and all the Cabinet, media and others to NOT deploy the Covid-19 mRNA “vaccines”, because the risk/reward equation was all wrong - high risk because it takes ten years, not ten months, to produce a safe and effective vaccine, and because the Covid-19 illness was typically fatal only to the very elderly and infirm.

ALSO CORRECT!

In 2021 after the Covid-19 “vaccines” were deployed, total all-cause deaths soared among Covid-19-vaccinated populations worldwide. Dr Denis Rancourt et al and I (100% independently) calculated 13 million Covid-19 vaxx-caused deaths to end 2022 in countries where we had quality data. That vaxx-death toll has now increased to more than 20 million, and can be ~doubled to include those countries where no good data exists.

ALSO CORRECT!

In both Canada and the USA, the death toll from the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” now totals more citizens than we lost in all our wars, dating back to the 1500’s. The odious Justin Pedeau and sidekick Jagmeet Singh have now killed more Canadians with their toxic vaxxes than all our foreign enemies combined, throughout our history!

ALSO CORRECT!

So, what have our uber-corrupt governments and health authorities done? They have mandated the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” into the standard suite of vaccinations for infants six months and older! A certain percentage of these precious kids will be killed by these vaccines, and many more will be vaxx-injured, some seriously and for life!

The Covid-19 vaxx-death toll will soon exceed the ~50 million lost on all sides in World War 2. In 1945-46, the Nuremberg military tribunals tried and convicted Nazi war criminals of Crimes Against Humanity, and many were executed by hangings and firing squads. We need Nuremberg 2.0 and we need it now, to bring Justice to our lawless land.

- Allan MacRae, Calgary

Authors’ Conclusion: The Reckless Tampering Must Stop

The full scope of the damage being caused by mRNA vaccines is only beginning to emerge, but what we already know is deeply concerning. The reckless embedding of encrypted genetic code through rogue transcription processes represents a direct assault on human genetic integrity. The mRNA vaccine experiment is rewriting the human genome in ways that could lead to widespread genetic disease, autoimmune dysfunction, and untold generational consequences.

This is not just a medical oversight—it’s a disaster in the making. It is time to stop unquestioningly accepting the false promises of mRNA technology and traditional vaccination strategies. The risks far outweigh the benefits, and the long-term consequences for humanity could be dire. We must demand immediate action, transparency, and a complete rethinking of how we approach vaccines before the damage becomes irreversible.