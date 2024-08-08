Breaking: Our largest study of its kind "Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world during the Covid period regarding socio economic factors and medical interventions"

The major causes of death globally stemmed from public health establishment’s response, including mandates and lockdowns that caused severe stress, harmful medical interventions and the vaccines.

Denis Rancourt et al CORRELATION Jul 20, 2024

By Denis Rancourt, PhD, Joseph Hickey, PhD, and Prof. Christian Linard, PhD

I (DR) have been so busy that I have not substacked much. This is why…

On 19 July 2024 we published our research group's latest (of many) and massive report about excess mortality in the world during the Covid period. It is 521 pages, 40K words, >600 panels of figures, top analysis, deep insights, overall understanding...

HERE IT IS: https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries/

My Comments:

The COVID-19 vaccines were far more dangerous than most people realized. I correctly advised our Alberta and Canadian governments on January 8, 2021 to NOT deploy these vaccines, based on the high risk / low reward equation.

High Risk: It takes ten YEARS to produce a safe vaccine; not ten months. [[Idiots]]

Low Reward: I published ~9 months earlier on 21Mar2020 that the Lockdowns were unjustified, because only the very elderly and infirm were at serious risk from the Covid-19 illness. Younger people got flu symptoms and children typically had none. I located that good data in Feb2020 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and other sources. Six months later, world experts published their ~identical statement in their Great Barrington Declaration.

I did not know at that time that these injections were highly toxic; that became clear later in 2021, when total all-cause deaths soared due to the toxic “vaccines”.

In Feb2023 Denis Rancourt and I (100% independently) calculated the death toll from the vaccines at 13 million to the end of 2022, and that was only in the developed countries where we had good data. That death toll has increased to 20 million to mid-2024 and the carnage is far from over. We can probably double that 20 million to include India, China and Russia, etc.

Rancourt used total all-cause death data from Australia and Israel for his Feb2023 calculations; I used Alberta total all-cause deaths. We used similar methodologies and got the same result. I came to the same conclusion as Rancourt - No real pandemic!

Total deaths from the toxic COVID-19 vaccines now exceed the total number of deaths that the USA and Canada have lost in all our wars, going back to the 1500s. Somehow, our corrupt governments and health agencies are still pretending that this did not happen and some imbeciles (eg. Alberta) are even recommending these vaccines in the standard schedule for children six months and older.

I maintain that no individual or group could be Innocently this wrong for this long. I say they know that they are committing mass murder, and they are comfortable with that.

Another tragic anomaly is the increased deaths in hospital of 560,000 Americans in 2020, due to late treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators. Hospitals were compensated ~$30,000 for each such death. We had no excess deaths in Alberta well through mid 2020, because our doctors practised competent early treatment of COVID-19 patients. This and other data proves that there was no real pandemic of the virus; there was a false pandemic created by government hysterical propaganda and late treatment.

The banning of ivermectin, which effectively cures Covid in a few days is another proof of the governments’ and health authorities’ criminal intent.

We need to bring these mass murderers to Justice. We need Nuremberg 2.0 - military tribunals, hangings and firing squads. We need that now.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

