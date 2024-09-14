From: "ALLAN MACRAE"

To: "premier" <premier@gov.ab.ca>

Sent: Saturday, September 14, 2024 5:29:02 AM

Subject: THE JIG IS UP - FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL FINALLY CONDEMNS THE USE OF DEADLY COVID-19 mRNA "VACCINES"

Danielle, the lying about the toxic Covid-19 "vaccines" has to stop.

Tell the truth NOW or nobody will ever believe you again.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

My Comment:

I’ve written many times that “The Left Lies About Everything!”

But what is happening when those who claim to be Conservatives also espouse the two great Frauds of Our Age - Climate and Covid?

Are they afraid to speak the truth because it lies outside their safe “Overton Window” of politically-correct falsehoods?

Or are they really just Doctrinaire-Leftists-in-Hiding, cloaked in Conservative garb?

I think former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was a closet leftie who deceived us all.

Premier Danielle Smith seems to have made a similar conversion since her election, embracing the Climate and Covid scams much like Kenney did.

Regarding “The Left Lies About Everything!” - John Leake concurs:

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn famously observed that the hallmark of totalitarianism is that everyone participating in it is in the habit of lying all the time about everything. We often think of lying as a straightforward matter of making statements that are false. However, a far more common and insidious form of lying involves using vague language, slogans, and needless abstractions instead of speaking precisely, concretely, and factually. Another feature of nascent or creeping totalitarianism is that the general enterprise of lying is accompanied by censorship of guys who DO speak and write precisely, concretely, and factually. John Leake, 24Sept2024

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/politics-and-the-english-language

Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Boosters for the Fall and Winter 2024–2025 Season

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health (Department) is reminding health care providers of the importance of remaining up to date with current literature related to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and the importance of providing patients with informed consent.

On August 22, 2024, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and authorized updated versions of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. The FDA approved the vaccine for people 12 and older and provided emergency use authorization for children 6 months to 11 years old. The stated target of these boosters is the Omicron variant which is not causing a significant number of infections.

The most recent booster approval was granted in the absence of booster-specific clinical trial data performed in humans. Furthermore, this booster does not protect against the currently dominant strain, accounting for approximately 37% of infections in the United States.There are currently limited data to inform whether these boosters offer any substantial protection against the virus and subsequent circulating variants. Although randomized clinical trials are normally used to approve therapeutics, the federal government has not required COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to demonstrate their boosters prevent hospitalizations or death from COVID-19 illness.

Additionally, the federal government has failed to provide sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 boosters, or acknowledge previously demonstrated safety concerns associated with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, including:

· Prolonged circulation of mRNA and spike protein in some vaccine recipients,

· Increased risk of lower respiratory tract infections, and

· Increased risk of autoimmune disease after vaccination.