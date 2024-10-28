The Renaissance is a period of history and a European cultural movement covering the 15th and 16th centuries. It marked the transition from the Middle Ages to modernity and was characterized by an effort to revive and surpass the ideas and achievements of classical antiquity. Associated with great social change in most fields and disciplines, including art, architecture, politics, literature, exploration and science.

(wiki)

The Renaissance, or Age of Enlightenment, was a period when ideas that were previously banned from public discussion during the Dark Ages were openly debated, based on the scientific observations and their intellectual merits.

The greatest achievement of the political Left in this Century has been to Lie About Everything, including the two great Scams of our Age: Climate and Covid, and to effectively shut down honest debate on these vitally important subjects. The standard Leftist response to any such dialogue is to loudly cancel their opponents and cut off all possible dialogue - their NEW DARK AGE.

These Leftist minions start with the assumption that they are intellectually superior to their opponents, but there is NO evidence that this is correct, and ample evidence to the contrary. The typical Leftist has NO scientific education and is utterly unaware of The Scientific Method. The Leftist typically believes that if a statement is repeated ~five times on the internet, it must be true, especially if that statement fits into that Leftist’s faddish Universe of Woke Ideas.

The sad reality is that Leftist minions are typically scientific and intellectual imbeciles.