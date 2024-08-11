The Great Poisoning - “Weaponisation of the Food and Water Supplies” – By David A Hughes

Posted by Peter Halligan Aug 10, 2024

Worth a read, here’s the opening paragraphs:

“One aspect of the unfolding Omniwar is the weaponisation of the food and water supplies. In some respects, this has been going on for a long time, but since 2020 there have been some new and troubling developments.

Hi Peter,

About six months ago, I wrote four food companies in Canada inquiring as to whether they could guarantee that none of their meat or fowl was injected with mRNA vaccines. That included McDonald’s, Walmart, and two others.

I got acknowledgements from most of them, but then radio silence.

This was not comforting because I have read several places that the vaccine producers are pushing mRNA vaccines for farm animals.

If we had any competent governments, they would ban these toxic and ineffective vaccines across-the-board, that is for humans and animals.

I wrote every Alberta MLA, including the Premier and all the cabinet ministers on January 8, 2021 and strongly advised them to not deploy these vaccines, based on the high-risk/low-reward Equation.

High-risk because it takes 10 years, not 10 months to produce a safe vaccine.

Low-reward because as I published on March 21, 2020 the Covid illness was only fatal to the very elderly and infirm.

For this reason, I stated that the lockdowns were entirely unjustified for the general population who were at low risk. Six months later, world experts published their identical Great Barrington Declaration.

Alberta physicians practiced competent early treatment in 2020 and we had no excess deaths well-past July 1, 2020, the end of the first COVID-19 flu season. That observation, independently verified by Denis Rancourt and team in other countries, led us both to independently conclude that there was no real pandemic. To have a real pandemic, you have to have a significant increase in the death rate and that did not happen in 2020 in a number of venues that practiced competent early treatment .

In the United States, there were ~560,000 excess deaths In 2020, caused by incompetent late treatment, Remdesivir to destroy liver and kidneys, and ventilators to finish them off. Hospitals received ~$30,000 for each such medical murder.

Almost the entire death toll attributed by the authorities to the COVID-19 virus was actually caused by false public hysteria by governments and health authorities, late incompetent treatment, and especially the toxic COVID-19 vaccines.

That death toll now totals about 20 million in the western world and it is far from over. Including countries where we have little or no data such as India, China and Russia, that death toll probably doubles.

Best regards, Allan MacRae