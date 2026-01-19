Allan MacRae - RE-POSTED WITH EDITS 19FEB, 2026

THE IMPOSITION OF THE COMPULSORY COVID-19 “VACCINES” WAS THE GREATEST CRIME EVER PERPETRATED AGAINST HUMANITY, AND MOST OF THOSE IN AUTHORITY WHO IMPOSED THE COMPULSORY VACCINES ARE TRYING TO PERPETRATE THE FRAUD THAT “NOTHING BAD EVER HAPPENED”.

THIS CHARADE CAN ONLY LAST A BIT LONGER - THE DEATH TOLLS CAUSED BY THE COVID-19 “VACCINES” ARE ALREADY FAR TOO GREAT AND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW.

ADDENDA 19JAN2026

I’ve even wondered if humanity will divide into two sub-species - the Covid-MRNA-vaxed who will decline on an exponential basis (due to declining health and greater infertility). and the un-vaxed who will become dominant with time.

Now, the total death toll globally from the deadly Covid-19 “vaccines” approximates ~~50 million, a pittance in the total ~8.3 billion human population, but that vax-death population will probably grow exponentially with time.

The Covid-19-un-vaxed will probably only marry their fellow un-vaxed. As one of my colleagues said, “I don’t want my un-vaxed daughter marrying some guy who is shooting blanks”. Two sub-species?

Best regards to all, Allan

THE GLOBAL PERPETRATORS KNEW THEY WERE COMMITTING MASS-MURDER. THE NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE THE APPROPRIATE PRECEDENT FOR THESE CRIMINALS.

BUT WHAT ABOUT ALL THE LESSER CRIMINALS, WHO IMPOSED COMPULSORY

COVID-19 VACCINATION OF THEIR SUBORDINATES - THE MILLIONS OF BOSSES WORLDWIDE? I SUGGEST HEAVY FINES WOULD BE A PRACTICAL FIRST STEP. THEY MUST NOT GO UNPUNISHED.

II - Based on total Alberta total deaths: Deaths attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” in 2021 & 2022 totaled 98,000 Canadians to end 2022, increasing to 145,000 by end 2023.

I FIRST PUBLISHED THE FOLLOWING CONCLUSION IN FEB2023. THE PUBLIC SHOULD HAVE LISTENED TO MY EARLIER WARNNGS, STARTING IN MARCH2020. ABOUT 50 MILLION WERE KILLED BY THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES”

Allan MacRae Nov 08, 2025

I RE-PUBLISHED THIS ANALYSIS IN MY FIRST SCIENTIFIC E-BOOK:

MURDER OF MULTITUDES: Covid and Climate Chronicles - The Big Cull (The Cull Trilogy Book 1) 0, MACRAE, ALLAN MALCOLM - Amazon.com

Based on all-cause Alberta total deaths:

Deaths attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” in 2021 & 2022 totaled 98,000 Canadians to end 2022, increasing to 145,000 by end2023. Justin, Jagmeet and their corrupt leftist cohorts have now killed more Canadians than the 105,000 lost in WW1 & WW2.

Based on all-cause USA total deaths:

Incompetent, late Covid-19 treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators caused ~530,000 mostly-preventable American deaths in 2020. The toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” caused an additional ~1.1 million American deaths in 2021 and 2022, equal to all the deaths in all of America’s wars back to 1776. The death toll in the USA from the mismanagement of the Covid-19 illness and the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” totaled ~1.6 million to end 2022, and it is far from over.

ADDENDA 12Dec2025 - REPUBLISHED FROM 8Nov2025 and earlier

I first published the Alberta Total All-Cause Deaths graph in 2021.

IMPORTANT: there was no major increase in Total Deaths in Alberta to 1Jul2020, the end of the first Covid-19 flu season. That means there was NO real Covid-19 pandemic!

The ~500,000 increase in total deaths in the USA in 2020 were medical murder, used to perpetuate the falsehood that Covid-19 was a dangerous and highly fatal illness and the lockdowns and toxic and ineffective Covid-19 “vaccines” were needed.

Denis Rancourt et al and I (100% independently) published these conclusions in Feb2023.

Total Deaths are typically much greater in the Winter flu season every year.

The reason there was NO significant total death increase in Alberta in the 12 months from 1Jul2019 to 30Jun2020, the first “Covid-19 flu year”, was because competent Alberta physicians practiced early treatment. Pre-Covid 2017-2018 was a worse flu-year than Covid flu-year 2019-2020 for total deaths. This proves that the Covid-19 illness was not a dangerous plague, was not fatal to the general population and the panicked over-reaction to Covid-19 was wrong and needlessly cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives.

NO EXCESS DEATHS MEANS NO REAL DANGEROUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC!

The Covid-19 “vaccines” were deployed in Alberta in Jan2021. There was a large increase in total deaths for all ages AFTER the toxic Covid-19 injections were deployed.

The big increase in Total Deaths happened by 1H2021 and was caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”. There is credible evidence that this carnage was not an error, but was known to insiders in advance.

Based on total Alberta total deaths:

