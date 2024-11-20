The future of Cancer Treatment starts now. Dr William Makis can save millions IF allowed to do so.
YET DR WILLIAM MAKIS IS BEING PERSECUTED BY ALBERTA WITHOUT JUSTIFICATION. CRIMINAL CONDUCT BY OUR GOVERNMENT! MY PRONOUNS ARE NUREMBERG/2.0!
BREAKING NEWS: First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published Sep.19, 2024! The future of Cancer Treatment starts now.
Dr. William Makis MD Oct 13, 2024
https://makismd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-first-in-the-world