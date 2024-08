GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH AUTHORTIES WORLDWIDE ARE STILL PRETENDING NONE OF THIS HAPPENED, THAT COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS AND “VACCINES” WERE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE, THAT THEY DID NOT KILL MILLIONS - THEIR “VERY BIG LIE”.

IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO BELIEVE THAT THE GUILTY DO NOT KNOW WHAT THEY DID - THE MURDER OF MULTITUDES VIA THE COVID SCAM. IN FACT THEY MUST HAVE KNOWN SINCE THE VERY BEGINNING, IN 2019 OR EARLIER.

WE NEED NUREMBERG 2.0! MILITARY TRIBUNALS, HANGINGS AND FIRING SQUADS.

REGARDS, ALLAN MACRAE

My pronouns are Nuremberg / 2.0

NOTE: I am re-posting this article because previously it could only be read by paid subscribers. My objective is to reach all subscribers. The Substack management system is difficult and recently mutated. Still not working.