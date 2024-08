GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH AUTHORTIES WORLDWIDE ARE STILL PRETENDING NONE OF THIS HAPPENED, THAT COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS AND “VACCINES” WERE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE, THAT THEY DID NOT KILL MILLIONS - THEIR “VERY BIG LIE”.

IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO BELIEVE THAT THE GUILTY DO NOT KNOW WHAT THEY DID - THE MURDER OF MULTITUDES VIA THE COVID SCAM. IN FACT THEY MUST HAVE KNOWN SINCE THE VERY BEGINNING, IN 2019 OR EARLIER.

WE NEED NUREMBERG 2.0! MILITARY TRIBUNALS, HANGINGS AND FIRING SQUADS.

CONCLUSION - RANCOURT ET AL

We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the Covid period, via assaults on populations, harmful medical interventions and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

We conclude that nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon.

- Denis Rancourt and Co-Authors