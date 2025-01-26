MY COMMENT

THE ALBERTA REPORT THAT CONDEMNS THE KENNEY GOVERNMENTS' HANDLING OF THE COVID-19 ILLNESS IS COMPETENT, BUT IT IS 269 PAGES LONG AND QUITE TECHNICAL AND DIFFICULT FOR THE AVERAGE READER TO UNDERSTAND. THE REBEL NEWS SUMMARY IS HELPFUL BUT STILL UNDERSTATES THE ENORMOUS HARM CAUSED BY THE NEEDLESS LOCKDOWNS AND TOXIC “VACCINES”.

NONE OF THESE EXTREME COVID-19 MEASURES WERE JUSTIFIED, AS I PUBLISHED FROM THE START. I ADVISED AGAINST THE LOCKDOWNS ON 21MAR2020 AND AGAINST DEPLOYING THE VACCINES ON 8JAN2021 - THESE WERE SOME OF THE EARLIEST AND MOST ACCURATE CALLS ON THE PLANET.

THE BEST EVIDENCE CONCLUDES THAT THERE WAS NO REAL PANDEMIC, AS INDEPENDENTLY CONCLUDED BY DENIS RANCOURT ET AL AND ME. IN LOCATIONS LIKE ALBERTA WHERE EARLY, COMPETENT TREATMENT WAS PRACTISED, THERE WERE NO EXCESS DEATHS PAST 1JULY2020.

IMPORTANT! NO EXCESS DEATHS MEANS NO REAL PANDEMIC! COVID-19 WAS A FRAUD, INTENDED TO GAIN POWER AND MONEY FOR THE ELITES, AND IT WORKED.

MOST PEOPLE WERE FRIGHTENED AND DECEIVED, AND LINED UP FOR THE TOXIC COVID-19 INJECTIONS THAT WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE THEIR HEALTH, THEIR FERTILITY AND THEIR LIFE SPANS.

I HAVE RECOMMENDED FREE, VOLUNTARY TREATMENT OF THE VAXXED WITH ”IVERMECTIN PLUS” SINCE SEPT2022, TO DATE WITHOUT SUCCESS.

PROOF:

THE CULL TRILOGY – by Allan Malcolm MacRae

"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."

1. MURDER OF MULTITUDES

Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CHR2Z38J﻿

BREAKING: Alberta releases pandemic report — and the results are shocking!

An Alberta government task force endorsed Smith’s skepticism on vaccine safety, as well as her distrust with Jason Kenney's handling of the pandemic.

Alex Dhaliwal | January 24, 2025 | Rebel News



https://www.rebelnews.com/alberta_releases_secret_pandemic_report

A task force brought to fruition by the Alberta government wants the use of COVID-19 vaccines to be halted, citing insufficient data on their risks. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in the fall of 2022, ordered her then-health minister to review pandemic data and provide recommendations. The findings of the $2 million task force affirmed Smith’s skepticism towards her predecessor’s handling of the pandemic, as well as safety concerns surrounding vaccines. It propped up ivermectin and and hydroxychloroquine as an alternative form of treatment. 42% of the 42000 Albertans immediately injured by the covid vaccine were at no risk of covid.



This is the evil legacy of Jason Kenney's coersion. Healthy people killed or harmed for nothing. pic.twitter.com/2TdMw8Cpq7 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 25, 2025 The task force recommended the barring of COVID-19 vaccines without full disclosure of their potential risks, as well as ending their use in healthy children and teenagers, reported the Globe and Mail. It also suggests further research into their effectiveness, establishing support for vaccine-injured individuals, and providing an opt-out mechanism from federal public health policy. Soon after being elected leader of the United Conservative Party, Smith referred to unvaccinated Canadians as the “most discriminated against group” she has seen in her lifetime, prompting public pushback. The panel recommended protections for the “public discussion of alternative medical treatments” under the provincial Human Rights Act. It also advised government oversight of regulatory bodies to prevent them from using “professionalism or codes of conduct” to obstruct the use of alternative treatments, including approved medications for off-label use. The panelists suggested no disciplinary action for health care workers who promote or use these medications. The province has been reviewing the report since August, with a Health Ministry spokesperson noncommittal to any of the recommendations at the time of publication. “Their recommendations offer a perspective on how the government can be better positioned to protect the health and safety of Albertans in the future,” said the spokesperson.

