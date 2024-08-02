Surge in Alzheimer’s Caused by Covid Shots, Major Study Finds

Frank Bergman July 31, 2024

A major new peer-reviewed study has found that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for the surging numbers of people being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders.

The study, published in QJM: An International Journal of Medicine, was conducted by a team of eminent South Korean researchers.

The aim of the study was to identify links between the Covid mRNA injections and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

The researchers, led by Professor Jee Hoon Roh of the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, analyzed the official government data for a total of 558,017 South Korean individuals.

The official government data was obtained from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) databases.

The government databases comprise the healthcare data of more than 99 percent of the entire Korean population.

The comprehensive database also includes records of each individual’s COVID-19 diagnoses and Covid vaccination profiles.

All of those in the study’s data pool were residents of Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Those 558,017 individuals were a random 50% sample of city residents aged 65 and above.

Participants were divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

The vaccinated participants were then divided into groups for those who received mRNA shots or cDNA vaccines.

The study focused on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) incidences post-vaccination, identified via ICD-10 codes, using multivariable logistic and Cox regression analyses.

The study’s findings show a huge surge in cases of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA injections.

Most of those who suffered MCI and AD were diagnosed within three months post-vaccination.

The mRNA vaccine group exhibited a significantly higher incidence of AD (odds ratio [OR]: 1.225; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.025–1.464; P = 0.026) and MCI (OR: 2.377; CI: 1.845–3.064; P < 0.001) compared to the unvaccinated group.

In the study’s paper, the researchers conclude that “COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines” caused a major surge in “incidences of AD and MCI.”

“This warrants the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines’ long-term neurological impacts,” they note.

This study is only the latest bombshell to emerge from South Korea’s recently released government data.

Another new study from South Korea, which analyzed the data of nine million people, has sent shockwaves through the scientific community after proving that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for the global surge in cases of AIDS-like vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

The peer-reviewed study was conducted by a team of world-renowned South Korean researchers, led by Professor Solam Lee at Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine’s Department of Dermatology.

For the study, the researchers used a dataset with a total of 9,258,803 individuals who received at least the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 shot.

The results of the peer-reviewed study were published in the prestigious Nature journal, as Slay News reported.

In the study’s paper, the authors conclude that certain “autoimmune connective tissue diseases (AI-CTDs)” surge among those who have received Covid mRNA injections.

The study confirms previous reports that the mRNA shots are linked to soaring autoimmune diseases.

However, this is the largest study so far to confirm that the Covid mRNA injections are responsible for the spike in once-rare cases of VAIDS.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also just published some chilling data.

As Slay News reported, official data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that infant mortality rates have now soared to a record high.

Newly released CDC data shows that death rates for American babies spiked massively in 2022.

The surge marks the first jump in infant mortality rates in twenty years.

The spike in deaths for children under the age of 1 started in 2022, the same year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the approval for Covid mRNA injection to be used on babies and toddlers aged 6 months to 5 years old.