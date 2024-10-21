As I previously posted on 25Sept2024:

https://allanmacrae.substack.com/p/on-8jan2021-i-wrote-all-alberta-mlas

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made the shocking admission that Covid mRNA vaccines reduce every vaccinated person’s lifespan by a staggering 24 years.

I have advocated voluntary treatment of the Covid-19-vaxxed since Sept2022.

- Allan MacRae

Study Exposes Massive Life Expectancy Plunge for Covid-Vaxxed

Frank Bergman October 20, 2024

https://slaynews.com/news/study-exposes-massive-life-expectancy-plunge-covid-vaxxed/?

A major peer-reviewed study has revealed that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” have significantly reduced their life expectancy.

The explosive study was conducted by a team of leading Italian researchers led by Professor Marco Alessandria of the University of Turin.

The bombshell findings of Prof. Alessandria and his team were published in the renowned Swiss medical journal MDPI.

The study has sent shockwaves through the scientific community and further confirmed warnings from leading experts about the long-term impact of the Covid mRNA injections.

The researchers found that the Covid-vaxxed suffered a “statistically significant” loss of life expectancy after two or more doses.

Following a detailed analysis of the study, the McCullough Foundation confirms that those who received two doses of the shots have lost 37% of their life expectancy.