I feel saddened by the passing of Jimmy Carter. Although I never met him, it feels like the passing of a close family member - he was that special a person to me and many others, and was reminiscent of a kinder, gentler age in America.

So Long Jimmy Carter - a true Southern Gentleman of the Old School.

Ken Taylor was Canadian Ambassador to Iran during the Iran Hostage Crises of 1979-81. Taylor’s Canadian Embassy gave shelter to six American hostages and kept them hidden in the embassy until they could escape ~3 months later under false Canadian passports. Such was the close relationship between Canada and the USA in those days.

Years later, I was working in New York City and spotted Ken Taylor on the same plane from Toronto. There was a taxi job-action (go-slow) at the NYC airport with taxi’s showing up every ~15 minutes and the wait line was getting longer and longer.

I looked back and Ken Taylor was next in line behind me. I introduced myself, gave him my card, and asked if he was going to Manhattan. He confirmed, and to save time I offered him a lift in my cab. We chatted for 20-30 minutes about everything EXCEPT the Iran incident - I figured he must be truly worn-out on that subject. When I dropped him off, he offered to pay for the cab, and I said we would cover that.

Calgary-born Ken Taylor was another true gentleman of the Old School, and it was a pleasure to spend time with him. Taylor died in 2015 at age 81, surrounded by his family. So Long Ken. Great job.