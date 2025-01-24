https://x.com/allan_macrae/status/1882902519581643038

PLEASE ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF THIS MESSAGE VIA RETURN EMAIL

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Secretary (To Be Confirmed)

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

Hubert H. Humphrey Building

200 Independence Avenue, S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20201

Toll Free Call Center: 1-877-696-6775

Office of the Secretary 202-690-7000

Correspondence Office of the Secretary 202-690-6392

https://www.hhs.gov/about/contact-us/index.html

RFK Jr. Sir:

We need Justice for the tens of millions killed by the toxic Covid-19 "vaccines".

WE NEED NUREMBERG 2.0 NOW!

I want to help initiate the criminal prosecution of those responsible for the Covid-19 murders.

Either UN-pardon the Fauci conspirators in the USA or charge them through the International Court of Justice.

Please communicate with me at any time through website

https://energy-experts-international.com/

Best regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

_____________________________________________________

FROM MY SUBSTACK:

"That is consistent with my own USA deaths estimate - ~1.6 million Covid-19 vax deaths to end 2023

plus ~530,000 USA needless deaths in 2020 due to late treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators."

- Allan MacRae

Allan MacRae Oct 06, 2024

Vaxxed 3 | Authorized to Kill- International and Social Media Premiere

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Essential viewing for a rainy day

I’ve just watched and highly recommend this latest film by the Children’s Health Defense team called Vaxxed 3. It’s an honest people’s perspective of the official strategies and hospital protocols put in place in the USA during the Covid chapter, which proved deadly for many. Covid patients, nurses, doctors and loved ones share their views and experience…

4 months ago · 23 likes · 19 comments · Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​

VIDEO:

https://open.substack.com/pub/drtesslawrie/p/essential-viewing-for-a-rainy-day

Children’s Health Defense embarked on a nine-month journey across America, gathering powerful testimonies from the people. Our interviews ranged from mothers and fathers to teenagers, families, medical professionals, whistleblowers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life.

What we discovered was nothing short of staggering. We listened to harrowing accounts of COVID hospital protocols that shook us to our very core. The consistency of these stories was alarming.

People also shared their experiences after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, revealing tragic outcomes of either death or serious injury. Now, fueled by these powerful firsthand testimonies, we are creating a documentary by the people, for the people.

Learn what we uncovered on the road. You can’t afford to miss it.

____________________________________

MY COMMENT:



I’ve known most of the information in this CHD video since late 2020 to mid-2021.



MY COMMENTS, POSTED AT:

:<https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/monthly-vaers-and-x19-update-for/comment/71578950



Allan MacRae - Allan’s Newsletter

Peter my friend you wrote:

"This analysis of “excess deaths” differs from my back-of-an-envelope calculation of “extra deaths” of around 2.25 million for the four years ended 31 December 2023..."

That is consistent with my own USA deaths estimate - ~1.6 million Covid-19 vax deaths to end 2023 plus ~530,000 USA needless deaths in 2020 due to late treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators.

Note that in Alberta where our doctors practiced competent early treatment, we had NO excess deaths to well-past 1July2020.

NO EXCESS DEATHS MEANS NO REAL PANDEMIC. Denis Rancourt and I agree on this critically important point.

A scamdemic!

A real pandemic is worldwide and kills multitudes of people.

The Covid-19 scamdemic has vaxx-killed more Canadians and Americans than we lost in all our wars back to the 1500's.

__________________________________________

THE CULL TRILOGY – by Allan Malcolm MacRae

"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."

1 . MURDER OF MULTITUDES

Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CHR2Z38JTHE COVID CULL

[excerpt]

In 2020, humanity was again violently assaulted, this time by the Covid-19 Lockdowns and “Vaccines” scam. I correctly called this scam in Feb2020, within the first month of its public existence, and published on 21Mar2020:

21March2020

“LET’S CONSIDER AN ALTERNATIVE APPROACH:

Isolate Protect people over sixty-five and those with poor immune systems and return to business-as-usual for people under sixty-five.

This will allow “herd immunity” to develop much sooner and older people will thus be more protected AND THE ECONOMY WON’T CRASH.”

Six months later world experts published the same recommendations in their Great Barrington Declaration.

On 8Jan2021 I wrote government representatives and media and strongly advised:

”The Covid-19 vaccine developments were rushed and are not proven safe or effective and should NOT be taken, especially by the low-risk population - those under-65 or recovered from Covid-19. The two experimental Covid-19 vaccines that contain mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) are especially risky – due to unknown future side-effects, the risk-to-reward is far too high for the low-risk group.”



Two years later the Surgeon General of Florida made the same recommendation.

I first published this graph in 2021:

– IMPORTANT: there was no major increase in Total Deaths in Alberta to 1Jul2020, the end of the first Covid-19 flu season. That means NO real pandemic!

Total Deaths are typically much greater in the Winter flu season every year.

The reason there was NO significant total death increase in Alberta in the 12 months from 1Jul2019 to 30Jun2020, the first “Covid-19 flu year”, was because competent Alberta physicians practiced early treatment.

Pre-Covid 2017-2018 was a worse flu-year than Covid flu-year 2019-2020 for total deaths. This proves that the Covid-19 illness was not a dangerous plague, was not fatal to the general population and the panicked over-reaction to Covid-19 was wrong, and needlessly cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives.

NO EXCESS DEATHS MEANS NO REAL DANGEROUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC!

The Covid-19 “vaccines” were deployed in Alberta in Jan2021. There was a large increase in total deaths for all ages AFTER the toxic Covid-19 injections were deployed.

The big increase in Total Deaths happened by 1H2021 and was caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”. There is credible evidence that this carnage was not an error, but was known to insiders in advance.

Based on total Alberta total deaths:

Deaths attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” in 2021 & 2022 totaled 98,000 Canadians to end 2022, increasing to 145,000 by end2023. Justin, Jagmeet and their corrupt leftist cohorts have now killed more Canadians than the 105,000 lost in WW1 & WW2.

Based on USA total deaths:

Incompetent, late Covid-19 treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators caused ~530,000 mostly-preventable American deaths in 2020. The toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” caused an additional ~1.1 million American deaths in 2021 and 2022, equal to all the deaths in all of America’s wars back to 1776. The death toll in the USA from the mismanagement of the Covid-19 illness and the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” totaled ~1.6 million to end 2023, and it is far from over.

_______________________________