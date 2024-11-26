MY COMMENT

In Feb2020, I independently reached these same conclusions, as stated herein by RFK Jr., based on the available data and sound scientific principles, and I published these conclusions starting on 21Mar2020 (NO harmful, ineffective Covid-19 Lockdowns).



On 8Jan2021, I emailed all Alberta MLA’s and many other in politics and media with my correct warnings (NO high-risk/low reward Covid-19 “Vaccines”) of the dangerous errors of their plans.

Nobody listened, millions died worldwide from the toxic, ineffective “vaccines”, billions were vax-injured. My recommendations since Sept2022 to treat the Covid-19-vaxxed with ”Ivermectin Plus”, which would have saved many lives, remain ignored.

The death toll from the Covid-19 “vaccines” in the USA and Canada now exceeds our losses in ALL our wars, dating back to the colonial founding of our countries.

Our Canadian governments (federal and provincial) continue to pretend-to-ignore this disaster and try to act like nothing is amiss. They have destroyed all their credibility and soon no rational person will ever believe them - about anything!

Given the prominence of RFK Jr, soon every person in the world will know the truth about the Covid-19 Crimes-Against-Humanity committed by our governments, health authorities and Big Pharma.

Like World War II, I believe we need Justice for those guilty of this latest Mass Murder: Military Tribunals, Hangings and Firing Squads. Nuremberg 2.0!

Nov 26, 2024

Transcript

As soon as Donald Trump started talking about giving me the power, he asked me to do three things. He asked me to root out the corruption. And end the conflicts of interest in our regulatory agencies. and end this corporate capture that has turned our regulatory agencies into sock puppets of the industries they're supposed to regulate.

And he asked me to restore the tradition of gold standard, empirically based, evidence-based science and medicine in our regulatory agencies. and to restore the transparency so that these agencies must stop hiding science from us when it clashes with the commercial ambitions of the pharmaceutical industry. And he doesn't want me to take vaccines away from people.

If you want to take a vaccine, you ought to be able to take it. We believe in free choice in this country. or you ought to know the risks and benefits of everything you take. And we need good science for that. And we need informed consent.

And he asked me to do that, and then he asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic in this country. And he said, And he said, I want to see results, measurable results, in the diminishment of chronic disease within two years. And I said, Mr. President, I will do that.

This has caused a lot of aggravation and apoplexy among a certain class of the medical elites. And today, the Washington Post and NBC and the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal all did articles talking about what a catastrophe it's going to be if I get anywhere near the medical establishment.

And I read the articles because I wanted to see the names of the people who were denouncing me. and every one of them is on the pharma payroll. These are what the media calls experts, but these are the same experts that made us the sickest country in the history of the world. Whatever they're doing is not working.

We had, during this country, these are the guys who gave us the COVID countermeasures, which shut down our schools. which closed our churches, which shut down 3.3 million businesses in this country. All the little businesses, and they left open the Walmarts and Facebook and all of the big people who were cashing in on the pandemic.

And these are the people who are treating disease for them, for these people, The most valuable asset in America is a sick child. They don't want your child dead, they want him sick for life. Because that needs to depend on their products. And the more statins they prescribe for heart disease, the more heart disease goes up.

The more metaformin they prescribe for diabetes, the more diabetes we have. The more antidepressants they prescribe, the more people we have who are depressed. The more ambient they describe, the more insomnia there is. The more opioids they prescribe, the more pain there is. The more Viagra they prescribe, a higher ED goes.

And so these drugs, their formula, this pharmaceutical paradigm, is not working, and President Trump wants to do something different.