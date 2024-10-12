Good morning Denis Rancourt,

I strongly support the work of you and your team and I commend your integrity, competence and strength of character. Few people can stand up against the deceitful-and-ignorant Cancel Culture.

I independently reached most of the same major conclusions as you regarding Covid-19:

1) No Real Covid-19 Pandemic.

There were no excess deaths (vs previous years) in Alberta to well-past 1July2020. No excess deaths actually means no real pandemic.

2) The pandemic responses were inappropriate, costly and very harmful.

Enormous harm was done to the economy and to individuals, especially children, by the needless, ineffective Lockdowns.

~530,00 Americas were medically-murdered in the USA in 2020 by incompetent late treatment, toxic Remdesivir, and Ventilators.

In Alberta, our physicians practiced early, conventional flu treatment and we had no excess deaths through most of 2020.

3) The Covid-19 "vaccines" were ineffective and highly toxic.

The Covid-19 vaxxed contracted Covid, often several times.

Excess deaths soared after January 2021 when the toxic Covid-9 injections were deployed.

4) Covid-19 vaxx-death toll in the tens of millions, and growing.

Circa Feb2023 you and I (100% independently) published total vaxx-deaths in the countries where there was good data - 13 million to end 2022. You used Israeli and Australian total death data; I used Alberta total deaths. That death toll now exceeds 20 million and is increasing.

5) The Covid-19 Lockdowns-and-"Vaccines" false narrative is supported by Scoundrels and Imbeciles:

-The Scoundrels know they are lying;

- The Imbeciles believe them.

______________________

I published my conclusions to ~end2023 here:

MURDER OF MULTITUDES

Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CHR2Z38J

Best regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

Questioning the Global Pandemic-Response Structure

Read my 9 July 2021 post that Blogger deleted on 11 October 2024

Denis Rancourt Oct 12, 2024

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/questioning-the-global-pandemic-response