PROPOSAL: THE KATE AND WILLS WORLD CURE FOR CANCERS - CURES - NOT TREATMENTS,

Proposal: Global Antl-Cancer War Using New Technology

Princess Kate is probably slowly dying of cancer- conventional cancer “treatments” just extend the misery for decades

New cancers are often caused by the toxic and ineffective Covid-19 “vaccines”, which harm the human immune system.

Kate can be fully CURED of cancers with safe, inexpensive new technology developed by my friend Dr Wilem Makis of Edmonton. Dr Makis MD

This new technology centers on the powerful anti-parasitic Ivermectin family of drugs (”Ivermectin Plus”), which are being suppressed by Big Pharma and Big Governments, because Ivermectin is off-patent, cheap and low-profit.

Billions of dollars in bribes have been paid to suppress Ivermectin and promote the mRNA “vaccines”.

Proposal: Kate and Wills to initiate a global war to promote the use of “Ivermectin Plus” to research and cure all forms of cancers.

I will help where I can.

- Allan MacRae, Calgary